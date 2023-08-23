What were Dennis Pitta’s top 5 touchdowns?

No. 5: Nov. 1, 2008: Trailing at Colorado State, former BYU legendary tight end Dennis Pitta caught a 17-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left to give No. 17 BYU a 45-42 victory. “I ran a little dig, pushed back out, caught the ball, and barreled into the end zone. I think I ran right over Mike Reid to get in.”

No. 4: Nov. 1, 2008: Earlier in that same Colorado State game, Pitta made what he calls the best catch of his collegiate career. “I was running a seam on the left side of the formation. Max (Hall) threw the ball high and away and I had to make a pretty good adjustment all the way back around and high point it back behind my head and right as I did that, I got sandwiched between two defenders and it popped my helmet straight up and off my head.” Pitta held onto the ball for a touchdown and earned a spot in “SportsCenter’s” Top Plays.

No. 3: Oct. 23, 2004: Making his first start at tight end for the injured Daniel Coats, the 210-pound freshman made the most of his opportunity in the second quarter. “I caught a tight end throw-back screen and scampered 11 yards for my first collegiate touchdown. That one is seared in my memory.”

No. 2: Nov. 24, 2011: Playing on Thanksgiving night against San Francisco, the second-year Baltimore tight end scored his first NFL touchdown. “I ran a skinny post from about eight yards out and across the safety’s face and caught it right in front of him.” It was the only touchdown of the game. The Ravens won 16-6. “That ball is on the shelf in my office.”

No. 1: Feb. 3, 2013: With Baltimore driving in the second quarter against the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII, Pitta did something few athletes get to do — “I ran a corner route, but I stopped my route early because the safety was overplaying me to the outside. So, I pushed him off and sat down inside — which we had never worked on in practice.” Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco rolled to his right and found Pitta for a one-yard touchdown pass in a game Baltimore won 34-31 in 2013.