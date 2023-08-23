Proceeds from Utah Jazz’s preseason opener will go towards Hawaii wildfire relief

The Utah Jazz won’t be opening training camp in the state of Utah this year.

Instead, they’ll head to Hawaii and the campus of BYU-Hawaii to work out — NBA training camps open Oct. 3 — before a preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers, both franchises announced Wednesday morning.

The Jazz and Clippers with then play their preseason opener against each other on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. MDT at SimpliFi Arena in Honolulu, and both teams will donate all proceeds from the contest to the Maui Strong Fund to benefit wildfire relief in Lahaina, Maui.

Wildfires broke out on the island of Maui earlier this month, fueled by the winds from Hurricane Dora, with the city of Lahaina the hardest hit.

As of Monday, 115 people have been confirmed dead, as the Deseret News previously reported, and search and rescue efforts continue looking for 500 to 1,000 people who are still missing in Lahaina.

“We are pleased to announce that all proceeds from our first preseason game with the Los Angeles Clippers, which will take place on Oahu on October 8, will be donated to the Maui Strong Fund to benefit wildfire relief,” the Jazz said in a statement.

“In joining with the Clippers in Hawai’i, we are proud to work alongside the Hawai’i Tourism Authority in support of its residents and provide continued visibility of ongoing relief efforts. The Utah Jazz prioritize community stewardship as a core value and are focused on showing the greatest care and concern for the victims of the devastating Maui wildfires. We are proud to partner with the Clippers on this trip that will be so much bigger than basketball.”

It’s the first time the Jazz will head to Hawaii for the preseason since 2015.

The preseason opener will be broadcast on KJZZ, per the Jazz, and feature “a special Hawaii program to showcase the island and provide additional support for all those affected.”

The Clippers announced that the LA Clippers Foundation and Hawaii Tourism Authority will help with wildfire recovery efforts and renovate facilities at a local school during the trip.

“The Clippers organization, under Steve Ballmer, has always prioritized making a positive impact beyond the basketball court, and HTA is proud to work alongside them to mālama Hawai‘i — to care for our beloved home,” Kalani Ka‘anā‘anā, HTA’s chief brand officer, said in a statement.

