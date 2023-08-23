There are now Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles flavored waffles. Get your first box free

Fruity Pebbles is elevating breakfast to a new level. In honor of National Waffle Day (Aug. 24) Post Consumer Brands will debut its all-new Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles flavored waffles and you can get your first box for free.

Each waffle includes bits of Fruity Pebbles or Cocoa Pebbles within the dough to give them that legendary sweet flavor.

The fan-favorite cereal will be available in six-pack boxes at several retailers, including Giant and Key Food, reports People. But no matter where you pick up your first box, you will get it for free!

Between Aug. 21 and Oct. 16, customers interested in trying the wild new waffle flavors can go to getfreewaffles.com, upload a photo of their receipt to the site (make sure the shot includes the participating store, date and time, participating products and receipt total). Once the photo is submitted, customers will receive up to $3.97 back for their purchase through Venmo or Paypal.

The deal is limited to one per customer.

If you want to make Fruity Pebbles or Cocoa Pebbles flavored waffles at home, simply add the cereal to your favorite waffles recipe. You can also sprinkle the cereal on top for extra fruity flavor.