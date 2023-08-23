The last 24 hours through the lenses of Associated Press photographers

Wildfires, a moonshot and a panda’s birthday. These are just a few of the world events captured by photographers at The Associated Press in the last 24 hours. In Greece, firefighters battle raging wildfires and save a pet. In South Korea, protesters object to the release of radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plan in Japan. Racers hit their stride at the World Athletic Championships in Budapest, while in India the country celebrates the successful landing of an unmanned spacecraft on the moon. See trials and triumphs the world over in these 10 images.

As exceptionally warm weather moves into the upper Midwest, a pedestrian walks at sunset, in Oconomowoc, Wis., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. John Hart, Wisconsin State Journal via Associated Press

South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party members and supporters hold electronic candles during a rally to demand the withdrawal of the Japanese government’s decision to release treated radioactive water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Japanese officials plan to start discharging treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, a contentious step more than 12 years after a massive earthquake and tsunami set off a battle against ever-increasing amounts of radioactive water at the plant. Lee Jin-man, Associated Press

Exile Tibetan Buddhist nuns walk in a thick fog on a rainy day in Dharamshala, India, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Ashwini Bhatia, Associated Press

Kendra Harrison, of the United States, 3rd right, competes in a women’s 100-meter hurdles heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Ashley Landis, Associated Press

People look at a large column of burned out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers which have been on display on the central Khreshchatyk boulevard as Ukrainians prepare to mark Independence Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 22. Ukraine marks Independence Day on Aug. 24. Efrem Lukatsky, Associated Press

Firefighters evacuate a dog from a house during a wildfire in Acharnes a suburb of northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Water-dropping planes from several European countries joined hundreds of firefighters Wednesday battling wildfires raging for days across Greece that have left at least 20 people dead, while major blazes were also burning in Spain’s Tenerife and in northwestern Turkey near the Greek border. Thanassis Stavrakis, Associated Press

Schoolchildren cheer as they watch the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, or “moon craft” in Sanskrit, at the Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. India has landed a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, an unchartered territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water and precious elements, as the country cements its growing prowess in space and technology. Manish Swarup, Associated Press

Melissa Alvarez hugs her son Ignacio, 2, with the words “Protect My Babies” written on her arms in the House Civic Justice Committee of 1st Extraordinary Session meeting during a special session of the state legislature on public safety Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV, Associated Press