6 of the best places to get a salad in Utah

Salads are a versatile, vegetable-forward entree that can be quite delicious when you stumble upon the right concoction of ingredients.

Since salads are easy to customize at restaurants, they’re also a good choice for diners with particular palates or who have allergens they need to avoid. And there are some Utah restaurants that cater to those who want healthy, customizable food that still tastes good.

So, in that spirit, here’s a list of six of the best places in Utah to try salad. This list was compiled by asking some Deseret News employees where they like to go to eat salad.

Best salads in Utah

What makes a good salad?



Combination of ingredients: Salads with a mixed variety of crunchy, sweet and savory have a good balance to them.

Freshness of the ingredients: When you’re eating a vegetable-forward meal, the vegetables are the star of the show.

Herbs, spices and dressings: Salads with additional flavors from herbs, spices and dressings make salad an enjoyable experience.

Satiety: Salads with protein, whether that be from beans or meat, can be more filling than salads without these ingredients.

Eva’s Bakery

Eva’s Bakery is the kind of place where you come for the pastries, but stay for the salad.

The chicken salad at Eva’s Bakery is one of the best. Complete with lightly seasoned baked chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, apple chunks, walnuts and a cinnamon-y apple vinaigrette, this salad has a good variety of components. The fattiness and crunch of nuts complements the crispiness of the lettuce.

Location: 155 S. Main Street, Salt Lake City.

Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas is a chain known for its soups, salads and sandwiches.

The berries and burrata salad is a seasonal offering with big flavors. The balsamic vinaigrette complements the berries and the raw honey adds some sweetness. At Zupas, the nuts about berries salad is also a popular offering and so is the chipotle glazed salad.

Locations: There are multiple locations across Utah. One in Salt Lake County is located at 613 E. 400 South, Salt Lake City, and another in Utah County is located at 408 W. 2230 North, Provo, Utah.

Aubergine Kitchen

Aubergine Kitchen is a health-forward Mediterranean style fast casual restaurant.

Their salads are on the heartier side, so it’s good for when you have an appetite and want a salad. The tri-tip salad combines spinach, grape tomatoes, bell peppers, romaine, walnuts, parmesan cheese, red onions, walnuts, basil and a cilantro jalapeno dressing. The wild salmon salad features carrots, cashews, cucumbers, lemon, mesclun, cabbage, salmon and a spicy cashew dressing. The offerings here are customizable and can accommodate vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free and gluten-free diets.

Locations: There are multiple locations across Utah. One in Salt Lake County is located at 2122 S. Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, and another in Utah County is located at 232 NW State St. Suite 200, American Fork.

Vessel Kitchen

Vessel Kitchen is a health-focused comfort food restaurant.

Among its offerings, Vessel Kitchen has the Baby Jean salad, which has shredded kale, sweet potato, quinoa, Israeli pico, miso dressing and spiced tahini. The restaurant also has the Mr. Miso salad with arugula, miso sesame couscous, quinoa, spicy red cabbage, Thai carrot, miso cashew, and ponzu dressing.

Locations: There are multiple locations across Utah. There’s one located at 905 E. 900 South, Salt Lake City.

Caputo’s Market and Deli

Caputo’s is an Italian market with fresh fish, cheese and salad.

The salads here are simple with fresh ingredients. The poached salmon salad is a fillet of salmon with capers on top of mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, lemon, vinegar and olive oil. The pasta salad here is pasta, cherry tomatoes and green beans tossed in a pesto with basil, pine nuts and mixed greens.

Locations: Caputo’s has a couple locations. One is at 314 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City and another is at 4673 S. 2300 East, Holladay.

Guru’s Cafe

Guru’s Cafe is a cafe with flatbreads, tacos, pastas, soups, sandwiches, wraps, burritos, rice bowls and more.

The napa waldorf salad consists of grilled chicken, mixed greens, grapes, apples, crumbled bleu cheese and candied walnuts with a choice of dressing. The Mediterranean chicken salad has mixed greens, tomato, red onion, feta, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis and a balsamic vinaigrette.

Locations: Guru’s Cafe has four locations in Utah County. One is on 45 E. Center Street Provo, Utah, and another is 360 S. State Street #107, Orem.