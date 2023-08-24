High school volleyball: Skyridge scrapes by Maple Mountain in a five-set battle

Skyridge found its fourth win in a row in a 3-2 nailbiter against 5A powerhouse Maple Mountain.

The Falcons had a strong start to the season coming into Thursday night’s game with three wins in a row without a single set dropped. However, Skyridge faced its biggest adversity after losing the opening set 25-27 against the Golden Eagles.

Maple Mountain came into the game swinging, chasing balls, and strong blocks which earned it the early lead. Skyridge kept its composure and narrowly took the second set 23-25.

The game continued to go back and forth, with all four of the opening sets being decided by less than three points each.

But with the fifth set deciding it all, Skyridge played its best of the night to win the set 15-9.

The Falcons had contributions throughout the roster, but its collective effort to keep every ball in play was what won them the game.

“We haven’t had a lot of time together because we have a couple of young players and we have some transfers but we do a lot of tough drills and practices that build up to something like this,” said Skyridge coach Silver Fonua.

“I’m just part of what we did. The crowd’s loud, I’m proud that they can block out the noise and just play under those conditions. I think we did a good job of just staying in the moment, maintaining our composure and just fighting for the next play.”

Falcons senior Cala Cooper came up big in the final set with multiple spikes, with one kill all but putting the Golden Eagles away with a 12-5 lead.

“Our thought process heading into the fifth set was ‘we’re not going to lose,” said Cooper. “We weren’t going to stop playing until our side of the scoreboard said 15. We all just kind of came together for that and really worked for it.”

“I think our biggest thing is that we really are a family on this team and we work for each other. We play for each other, everything we do is with intent and it’s just a great vibe.”

It was a tight win for Skyridge but was well-earned late in the game with everyone on the court diving for digs and running for balls.

“I think in order to beat a team like Maple Mountain, you’ve got to win those points,” said Fonua. “We talked a lot about winning rallies because it builds momentum and it actually affects the next play. We’re making sure to never give up and making sure that we chase everything and if they’re going to score a point, we’re going to make sure it’s earned.”

“We want them to know that whatever they hit, we’re going to chase it down. I think that momentum carries us to the next play and to the next step.”