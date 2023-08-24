‘We want this one back’: After a deluge of missed tackles last year, Utah’s defense is ready for revenge vs. Florida

Utah linebacker Lander Barton summed up the Utes’ defensive performance against Florida in Gainesville a year ago succinctly.

“It was bad football. We got beat in our gaps, beat in technique,” he said.

In Florida’s 29-26 win over the Utes in the Swamp, quarterback Anthony Richardson was 17-for-24 for 168 yards through the air and rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns, including a 45-yard touchdown run and the game-winning 1-yard touchdown run with 1:25 left.

Running backs Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne added 139 combined yards, bringing Florida’s rushing total to 283 yards.

Coach Kyle Whittingham said the Utes missed 27 tackles, by the staff’s count.

Heading into this year’s contest with the Gators, Utah put an emphasis on live tackling during fall camp.

“Definitely felt like we needed to tackle more for sure,” defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley said.

With Richardson in the NFL, Gators starting quarterback Graham Mertz brings a pro-style approach to quarterback. He’ll run if needed — not at the level of Richardson — but will be in the pocket the majority of the time.

Montrell Johnson Jr. (841 yards, 10 touchdowns last season) and Trevor Etienne (719 yards, 6 touchdowns) are both back to lead Florida’s rushing attack.

“They’re going to be good this year too. ... Looking at that first game last year, we were not prepared enough for full-speed tackling and we got enough in this year,” Scalley said.

This time around, Utah is adamant that there won’t be a deluge of missed tackles.

“We’re way more prepared, I believe. Last year we believed we were prepared going into the game, but I mean truly, this year versus last, there’s a difference and you can just feel it in the rooms, in the D unit room. I feel ready,” Barton said.

Both Barton and fellow linebacker Karene Reid say that they feel much more prepared for Florida this season.

“I’d say we’re a lot farther than we were last year preparing for Florida. We’ve been watching that game a lot recently and I feel like our backers are a lot more ready this year than last year,” Reid said.

Driving that confidence is the fact that Utah returns the majority of its defensive starters from last season, a year more experienced, and the only truly green position along the defense is at nickel back.

“A lot more talent, a lot more confidence as far as mentality and just everyone seems ready,” Reid said.

Mertz will be under center for the Gators on Thursday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Wisconsin transfer, a three-year starter for the Badgers, threw for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns with a 57.3% completion percentage and 10 interceptions last season.

“He’s a good quarterback, good arm, athletic enough, and can make you miss. So we’ve got our work cut out for us, but we’re excited for the opportunity. And he’s been in big games before, so it’s not like you’re going to be able to rattle him,” Scalley said.

Florida will be breaking in four new offensive linemen, and only returns one starting receiver, leading pass catcher Ricky Pearsall (33 catches, 661 yards, five touchdowns last season). Florida’s most prolific tight end, Keon Zipperer, is out for the season, so the Gators will be working with a lot of new starters to open the season.

But make no mistake, Florida is bringing SEC speed and size to Rice-Eccles.

“You see a bunch of guys that are physical. They got great size, speed, strength, quickness, I mean just what you’d expect out of a big-time SEC team. I know they were down a little bit last year, but they’re the Florida Gators. They got guys,” Whittingham said.

Utah’s defense has it work cut out for them, but they feel ready for the biggest home opener since Michigan came to Salt Lake City in 2015.

“I know especially on the defense, we want this one back,” safety Cole Bishop said.