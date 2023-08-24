Tropical Storm Franklin strikes Dominican Republic, killing at least 1 person

Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall in the Dominican Republic Wednesday, bringing heavy rains and wind across the country and the neighboring country of Haiti.

The tropical storm hit the southern region of the Dominican Republic, causing dangerous flash floods and landslides and killing at least one person, The Associated Press reported.

One dead and multiple missing as a result of flooding

A man, later identified by the Civil Defense as Carlos Marino Martínez, died in San Cristobal after trying to swim through floodwaters, according to Reuters.

Officials confirmed that two women in the same city were injured in a landslide. Meanwhile, multiple people were still missing after being swept away by floodwaters as of Thursday morning.

Franklin could upgrade to a hurricane

Tropical Storm Franklin passed over the Dominican Republic’s northern coast Wednesday night, moving north through the Atlantic Ocean.

The storm is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on its path to Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Atlantic continues to be busy with Franklin and 3 other disturbances to watch for development, including a new area over the northwestern Caribbean.

Franklin will likely steer clear from the United States, but it will send “some high surf to the East Coast early next week, especially from North Carolina to New England,” creating “dangerous beach conditions, including rip currents,” per The Weather Channel.

