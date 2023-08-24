‘Frasier’ is back in the building — reboot of the beloved show to premiere this fall

Nineteen years since what we thought was the end of an era, “Frasier” is officially making a comeback. The reboot might include a new theme song, new characters and an entirely new city, but one thing is certain: the old and beloved Dr. Frasier Crane will be back.

Here’s everything we know about the “Frasier” reboot.

When is the ‘Frasier’ reboot release date?

Frasier is set to premiere on Oct. 12 in the United States and the following day internationally, per Today.

Where can you watch the new ‘Frasier’?

The first two episodes will be released on Paramount + on Oct. 12 and then new episodes will be released weekly on the platform. The sequel will also receive a special release of the first two episodes back to back on CBS on Oct. 17, per Rolling Stone.

What will the ‘Frasier’ reboot be about?

In a press release. Paramount describes what fans can expect of the new series:

“The new series follows Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!”

First look at the FRASIER reboot



The series returns on October 12th on Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/3HZ3rq4XCn — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) August 22, 2023

What characters are returning to ‘Frasier’?

The “Frasier” reboot will see Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane along with some new faces, per Paramount:



Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy.

Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy and now university professor, Alan.

Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia.

Jess Salguero as Freddy’s roommate, Eve.

Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David.

Who is coming back for the ‘Frasier’ reboot?

The press release only announced Grammer as a returning cast member and according to Today, “Peri Gilpin will return as Roz Doyle and Bebe Neuwirth will reprise her role as Lilith.“ Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce) and Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves) will not be coming back.

“If there is a spot for a one-off appearance, and they’re interested, I’m sure we would do something like that. But, it’s a new world. It’s a new life. Frasier’s going back to Boston to put himself back in a place where he didn’t feel like he quite made it,” Grammer told Today.

‘Frasier’ teaser trailer