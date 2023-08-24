Deer Valley Resort announces partnership that will leverage massive expansion

Following a record season that saw over 600 inches of snowfall, Utah’s Deer Valley Resort announced plans for a massive expansion on Thursday that it says will more than double its skiable terrain.

The resort operator says its “Expanded Excellence” program is a multiyear effort that will add 3,700 acres of new terrain that will feature 16 new chairlifts, a 10-passenger gondola and ski access to South Peak, Park Peak, Big Dutch, Pioche and Hail Mountains on the east side of Deer Valley’s Bald Mountain (all terrain that was to be part of the under-construction Mayflower Mountain Resort project).

The expansion will take place over a number of seasons, according to Deer Valley, with 2,900 acres serviced by nine chairlifts and 110 ski runs to be open for business as early as the 2025-26 winter season.

“Deer Valley Resort is committed to building upon our legacy as one of the world’s most exceptional ski areas while staying true to our founding principles created over four-decades ago,” said Todd Bennett, president and COO of Deer Valley Resort, in a press release. “This expansion will facilitate even better access to the resort for our guests, while offering a substantial increase in world-class amenities consistent with the resort’s original vision.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox celebrated the news in a Thursday morning tweet, “BIG day for Utah skiing.”

The expansion is anchored by the conclusion of a long-simmering deal between Deer Valley Resort parent Alterra Mountain Company and the developers of the Mayflower Mountain Resort project just across Route 40 from the Jordanelle Reservoir. The project was previously slated for opening in the 2024-25 ski season.

Gary Barnett, founder and chairman of Mayflower resort developer Extell Development Company, said the partnership combines two of the state’s premier resort properties.

“Deer Valley Resort is known across the globe for its unique approach to first-class service. We are committed to building on their well-respected reputation and legacy by attracting some of the world’s best brands, in addition to elevating the living experience by creating luxury residences with exquisite architecture and design,” Barnett in a press release. “This partnership with Deer Valley brings together two of the very best in the business of real estate, service and hospitality, and we look forward to working with them to create what will be the crown jewel of Utah.”

Deer Valley said the addition of the Mayflower terrain adds an alternative access point off Route 40 for Deer Valley skiers and will include 1,200 new parking spaces.

Deer Valley said the expansion will be anchored by a new village and portal at its base and will feature a new Deer Valley skier services facility that includes ski school, children’s programs, rentals, retail, and food and beverage amenities. The multifaceted expansion is expected to create approximately 2,000 new Deer Valley job opportunities, according to Deer Valley.

By almost every measure, the Utah ski industry had an unprecedented 2022-23 season with resorts opening early, staying open late and accumulating record measures of snowfall.

“The snow just didn’t stop falling until May,” said Nathan Rafferty, Ski Utah president, in a June statement.

From a banner financial year for the industry, to the longest season ever for some resorts, here are some statistics that show just how unprecedented this winter was.

