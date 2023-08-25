High school football: Mountain Ridge breaks school record in rout of West Jordan

Mountain Ridge defeated West Jordan in dominant fashion Friday evening, earning a 62-14 victory.

The 62 points marked the most the fifth-year school has ever scored in a game in its short history.

For the third season in a row, the Sentinels have gotten off to a hot start, winning their first three games of the year.

“(I’m) real proud of the way our guys played,” Mountain Ridge head coach Mike Meifu said. “We talk about improving each week, making adjustments and they came out here and executed.”

A year ago, the Sentinels and Jaguars were in the same region and classification. However, realignment sent West Jordan to 5A and left Mountain Ridge in 6A, so that is no longer the case.

The Sentinels seemed to have embraced that change Friday, earning a 48-point victory over the Jaguars — a school that Mountain Ridge had only ever beat by one score in the teams’ prior matchups.

“We’ve played West Jordan the last few years,” Meifu said before explaining what was different this season from years past. “I think a lot of it was just our guys maturing and playing great offensively and defensively … Our guys just played well (on) both sides of the ball and on special teams.”

Sentinel sophomore quarterback Wyatt Bingham kept the offense humming, taking advantage of the opportunities that the Sentinel defense gave him. Bingham finished the night with three passing touchdowns and one rushing score.

Though the Mountain Ridge offense put together a high scoring night, a lot of that could be attributed to the school’s impressive play on the other side of the ball.

The Sentinels scored their first touchdown in the initial quarter following a defensive turnover that put the school at West Jordan’s 35-yard line.

Moments later, The Jaguars tied the game at 7 before Mountain Ridge junior linebacker Cannon Montgomery returned an interception 35 yards for the score.

“(We forced) a ton of turnovers,” Meifu said. “(The defense was) playing with great technique, playing with great effort. They executed the game plan. We blew a couple coverages and our kids made great adjustments to it and kind of cleaned those things up and just played hard and made plays when they were there.”

The Sentinel defense struck again on the Jaguars’ first play of the second half, forcing a fumble that put the ball back in the hands of the offense and quickly resulted in another Mountain Ridge touchdown and a 17-point lead.

“That really kind of set the tone for that third quarter with a ton of turnovers and quick scores,” Meifu said. “It was great for our guys.”

All told, the Sentinel defense snagged seven turnovers through the first three quarters before forcing a turnover on downs in the fourth.

Mountain Ridge kept West Jordan scoreless in the second half while putting 38 points on the board and never punting.

The Sentinels hope to take some of that magic into next week when they travel to Utah County next Friday for a matchup with Lone Peak. The Jaguars will be on the road as well, looking to bounce back when they face off against Orem that same evening. Both contests are set to begin at 7 p.m. MDT.

