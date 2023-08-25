Certain packages of frozen corn and mixed vegetables sold under the Kroger, Food Lion and Signature brands are being recalled due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

While there has been no reported illness associated with the consumption of the product, Twin City Foods Inc., of Stanwood, Washington, said that third-party testing detected the presence of the bacteria in some products, prompting the recall.

Because people often have frozen vegetables on hand for a considerable amount of time in their freezer, consumers are being asked to check for the recalled products, which can be returned to the place of purchase for a complete refund, according to Food Safety News.

“Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems,” per the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

CNN notes that “listeria is a hardy germ that can continue to grow while refrigerated.”

Next steps

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “You should seek medical care and tell the doctor about eating possibly contaminated food if you have a fever and other symptoms of possible listeriosis, such as fatigue and muscle aches, within two months after eating possibly contaminated food. This is especially important if you are pregnant, age 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system.”

The CDC says if you don’t have symptoms, “most experts believe you do not need tests or treatment.”

The products

Recalled Kroger products include:



32-ounce Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, UPC 11110865854, best by February 2024.

12-ounce Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, UPC 11110849625, best by April 2024.

12-ounce Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, UPC 11110849625, best by May 2024.

12-ounce Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, UPC 11110849625, best by June 2024.

32-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110865786, best by April 2024.

32-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110865786, best by May 2024.

12-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110849618, best by Feb. 2024.

12-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110849618, best by April 2024.

12-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110849618, best by May 2024.

12-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110849618, best by June 2024.

12-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110849618, best by July 2024,

The list of items recalled from the other two brands are listed here.

Those with questions can contact Twin City Foods at 360-629-5678, the notice said, during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday.