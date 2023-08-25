Death Valley National Park remains closed after historic rains

Death Valley National Park remains completely closed following flash flooding. The park experienced its rainiest day in its history on Sunday after Hurricane Hilary, receiving a higher volume of rain than it typically gets in a whole year.

“Do not enter the park,” the National Park Service website warns.

It also cautioned, “Emergency services probably won’t be able to respond.” Roads within the park still remain impassable and under construction, preventing access to help any stranded stragglers.

Death Valley is the hottest place in the world, as well as the driest place in the U.S., averaging just two inches of rain per year, the Deseret News reported earlier this year.

What happened: After the heavy rains for the area caused concerns about flash flooding on Monday, all visitors to the park were evacuated, National Parks Traveler wrote.

Around 400 residents, travelers and employees sheltered in place at Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells and Panamint Springs, News3 Las Vegas reported.

The Badwater Basin of Death Valley has salt flats that settle 282 feet below sea level at the lowest point. This was taken on a clear day in the Badwater Basin on March 4, 2023. Sarah Gambles, Deseret News

When will Death Valley National Park open again?

It’s unclear.



“Many roads are covered with significant debris flows and have undercutting and shoulder loss due to recent flash flooding,” the National Park Service website states.

“We do not have a timeline for reopening right now, but the park will likely reopen in stages,” park spokesperson Nichole Andler told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Scotty’s Castle and Bonnie Clare Road will likely remain closed until 2025.

If you were planning a visit, consider waiting until spring — here’s a guide to visiting the park during the spring season.

Why is Death Valley National Park prone to flash floods?

Because the area is a desert, the land doesn’t have enough grass, shrubbery or other obstacles that could obstruct and absorb the water fast enough to prevent flooding.

