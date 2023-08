It was another busy week of news.

And with it comes a look at some of the best images from around the U.S. and around the world captured by both Associated Press and local photojournalists in the last 24 hours.

From moon shots to sunsets, tragedies to triumphs, these 10 images capture the drama.

A portrait of the owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin is installed at an informal memorial at a cafe owned by Prigozhin’s company in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion. Dmitri Lovetsky, Associated Press

Christian orthodox women hold candles and flowers as they walk in a procession to bring an icon of the Virgin Mary to the tomb where it is believed she is buried, along the streets of the Old City of Jerusalem, early Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Every year before the Feast of the Assumption, the icon is brought from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to the tomb of the Virgin Mary to honor her Assumption. Ohad Zwigenberg, Associated Press

JT Smith, of the United States, falls down after finishing first in a men’s 4x100-meters relay heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Martin Meissner, Associated Press

People jump in the water as they gather for a weekly early morning swim meet-up at Montrose Harbor along the shore of Lake Michigan, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Chicago. The event began during the pandemic with a small group of friends who first gathered for an early morning swim and then started meeting weekly. The meet-up now draws a large crowd of swimmers every Friday. Kiichiro Sato, Associated Press

Crews clean up around homes, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, after a storm hit the Frenchtown Villa on Thursday night, Aug. 24, near Monroe, Mich. Andy Morrison, Detroit News via Associated Press

Smoke billows from a tank fire at the Marathon Petroleum facility in Garyville, La., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Garyville is located about 40 miles up the Mississippi River from New Orleans. Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. Trump is headed to the Fulton County Jail. Alex Brandon, Associated Press

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. robs Oakland Athletics’ Brent Rooker of a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press