Facebook Twitter
Saturday, August 26, 2023 | 
Brigham Young Sports BYU Cougars

BYU alum Zach McWhorter claims 8th place at world championships

By Doug Robinson Doug Robinson
SHARE BYU alum Zach McWhorter claims 8th place at world championships
Zach McWhorter, of the United States, makes an attempt in the men’s pole vault final during the World Athletics Championships.

Zach McWhorter, of the United States, makes an attempt in the men’s pole vault final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Matthias Schrader, Associated Press

Zach McWhorter, the former BYU All-American, placed eighth in the pole vault Saturday at the world track and field championships in Budapest.

McWhorter was one of six vaulters whose best clearance was 5.75 (18-9); the places were decided based on the number of misses.

McWhorter had a miss and a clearance at 5.55 and another miss and clearance at 5.75, then failed in three attempts to clear 5.85.

McWhorter had scaled 5.86 to finish second at the U.S. championships.

Pre-meet favorite Armand Duplantis, the defending Olympic and world champion, cleared 6.10 to claim the gold medal Saturday.

Duplantis owns the world record of 6.22 (20 feet, 4 3/4 inches). Ernest Obiena of the Philippines was second and Chris Nilsen of the U.S. and Kurtis Marshall of Australia tied for third.

The world championships will conclude Sunday. Three former BYU athletes will be in action — Nico Montanez and Rory Linkletter in the marathon and Courtney Wayment in the steeplechase.

So far, three athletes with Utah connections have finished in the top 10 in their respective events at the championships — Utah State alum Chari Hawkins (eighth in the heptathlon), Kenneth Rooks (10th in the steeplechase) and McWhorter (eighth in the pole vault).

Next Up In BYU sports
Projecting BYU’s fortunes in first year of Big 12
‘Get my name out there’: BYU freshman tight end Jackson Bowers has big goals
Predictions, propaganda, politics and a whole lot of fun before kickoff
Is BYU’s rebuilt defense ready for the rigors of first season in the Big 12?
Richie Saunders promises energy, much more in sophomore season
Is Kalani Sitake on the hot seat heading into BYU’s first season in the Big 12?