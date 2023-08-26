Facebook Twitter
Saturday, August 26, 2023 | 
College Football Sports

Vanderbilt-Hawaii football game in weather delay

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Vanderbilt-Hawaii football game in weather delay
FILE - Virginia and Ohio play an NCAA college football game in Vanderbilt Stadium, Sept. 15, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt Stadium will be called FirstBank Stadium starting this season under a 10-year naming rights deal announced Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

FILE - Virginia and Ohio play an NCAA college football game in Vanderbilt Stadium, Sept. 15, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt Stadium will be called FirstBank Stadium starting this season under a 10-year naming rights deal announced Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

AP

The season opener between the Vanderbilt Commodores and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Saturday is in a weather delay.

The game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, was set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time (1:30 p.m. Hawaii Time and 6:30 p.m. Central Time) but was delayed.

At kickoff time, Vanderbilt Athletics posted a tweet that said the game would be suspended “when lightning is detected within eight miles of FirstBank Stadium” and that “Competition may be resumed after 30 minutes of no detected lightning strikes within an eight-mile radius.”

About 15 minutes later, another tweet was posted on the account which said that “Once we have all clear from lightning, the game will begin in approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes with 50 minutes allowed for teams to warm up.”

The game is now scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. local time in Nashville

Next Up In Sports
Non-Utah Jazz games NBA fans should circle on their calendars
Can Utes finish Pac-12 run with a bang?
High school football: American Fork handles West easily on the road
High school football: Mountain Ridge breaks school record in rout of West Jordan
High school football roundup for Week 3
High school football: Corner Canyon races past Lone Peak