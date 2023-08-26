Vanderbilt-Hawaii football game in weather delay

The season opener between the Vanderbilt Commodores and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Saturday is in a weather delay.

The game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, was set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time (1:30 p.m. Hawaii Time and 6:30 p.m. Central Time) but was delayed.

At kickoff time, Vanderbilt Athletics posted a tweet that said the game would be suspended “when lightning is detected within eight miles of FirstBank Stadium” and that “Competition may be resumed after 30 minutes of no detected lightning strikes within an eight-mile radius.”

About 15 minutes later, another tweet was posted on the account which said that “Once we have all clear from lightning, the game will begin in approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes with 50 minutes allowed for teams to warm up.”

Once we have all clear from lightning, the game will begin in approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes with 50 minutes allowed for teams to warm up. — Vanderbilt Athletics (@vucommodores) August 26, 2023

The game is now scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. local time in Nashville

