How to get Dairy Queen Blizzards for 85 cents this fall

Fall is upon us. And Dairy Queen is celebrating with new fall-themed Blizzard flavors and 85 cent Blizzards for two weeks.

In honor of new fall flavors, Dairy Queen will bring back the 85 cent Blizzard deal for two weeks. Between Sept. 11 through Sept. 24. customers can purchase a Blizzard treat for less than a dollar. The only catch? Scoring the deal requires that customers use the Dairy Queen app, which is free to download.

Dairy Queen set the deal at 85 cents because 1985 is the year Blizzards landed on the Dairy Queen menu, per People.

You can use the deal on new, returning and staple Blizzard flavors at any participating Dairy Queen location.

On Aug. 28, Dairy Queen dropped seven new and returning fall-inspired Blizzard flavors: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, Carmel Fudge Cheesecake, Choco-dipped Strawberry and Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter.

The Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter blends Reese’s Peanut Butter cups and peanut butter swirls with soft serve, and it also has a creamy marshmallow center, according to Dairy Queen. A returning fall favorite, the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, features real pumpkin pie bits and is topped with whipped cream and a sprinkling of nutmeg.

Fall flavors will be on the menu for a limited time.