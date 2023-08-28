Sneak Peak of Hoberman Arch’s new home

For two weeks during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympic Games, it was on the world’s stage.

Now, almost 22 years later, the Hoberman Arch, which was first made famous as the backdrop to the Olympic Medals Plaza, has a new home.

Tomorrow morning officials from Salt Lake City International Airport, Salt Lake City, artists and athletes will gather to officially unveil the famed artwork on the south end of the airport.

According to the airport’s press release, the arch weighs in 31,000 pounds and is made up of 4,000 individual pieces.

A worker carries materials as the Hoberman Arch has been reassembled in its new home at the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

