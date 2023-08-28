BYU will wear this uniform combo in its first game as a Big 12 member

BYU has unveiled what its uniform combo will be for the Cougars’ first game as a Big 12 member.

The football program’s social team shared the look on Monday afternoon, ahead of the Cougars’ season opener against Sam Houston.

BYU will go with a royal blue helmet with a white face mask, a royal jersey and white pants.

It’s a similar look to what the Cougars wore in their 2022 home opener against Baylor, though BYU is swapping in a white face mask (from a gray face mask) and white pants — last year, the Cougars wore royal pants in the home opener.

It’s the first time BYU has worn a white face mask with this uniform combo, according to social media user BYU Uniform Tracker.

The Cougars host Sam Houston at 8:15 p.m. MDT on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1.