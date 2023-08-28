Manhattan New York Temple to close for renovations, plus a glimpse of the new exterior

The Manhattan New York Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will undergo extensive renovations starting in 2024.

On Monday, the First Presidency of the church announced that the temple would be closed in 2024, but didn’t release specific dates yet. The renovation will take about three years, as both the temple and the meetinghouse on the third floor of the building will be updated.

The Manhattan New York Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Ravell Call, Deseret News

An artist’s rendition was also released, showing what the completed temple will look like following the renovations — featuring more glass than the original structure and a golden spire that makes it stand out against other buildings on the street.

While construction is underway, church members in the area are encouraged to attend the nearby Philadelphia Pennsylvania or the Hartford Connecticut temples.

Open house dates and the day of rededication will be announced when the renovation is completed.

What significance does New York have for the Church of Jesus Christ?

New York state is the setting for the First Vision, where Latter-day Saints believe the Prophet Joseph Smith saw God and Jesus Christ in 1820, just outside of Palmyra.

Along with many other immigrants coming to the United States, converts to the church from across the Atlantic passed through New York Harbor to make the journey west with the rest of the Saints in the mid-1800s.

Now, New York is home to almost 85,000 Latter-day Saints, per church records.