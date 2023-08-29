Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 
Former Utes star Britain Covey reportedly released by Eagles

Covey was a rookie punt return specialist for Philadelphia last season after going undrafted

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey runs down field against Kansas City Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The former Utes star was reportedly released by the Eagles on Tuesday.

Former University of Utah star wide receiver and return specialist Britain Covey is reportedly one of the unfortunate victims of NFL’s cutdown day.

Covey, who’s headed into his second pro season, was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

NFL teams must trim their active rosters to 53 players by a 2 p.m. MDT deadline Tuesday. Teams can begin to sign players to their practice squads beginning on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-8, 173-pound Covey was the team’s primary punt returner during the 2022 season after going undrafted last year.

McLane reported that Covey could be a candidate to re-sign to the Eagles’ practice squad or 53-man roster after the cutdown deadline.

He was also released on cutdown day ahead of the 2022 season, only to be signed to the team’s practice squad, then the team’s active roster soon thereafter.

Covey, the former Timpview High standout, played in every game for the Eagles last season, returning 33 punts for a 9.3-yard average, with three going for 20-plus yards. He also had 18 fair catches.

He played with Philadelphia in Super Bowl 57 against Kansas City, a 38-35 Chiefs victory.

In the Super Bowl, Covey had a 27-yard punt return and ended the game with two returns for 35 yards.

During Super Bowl week, Covey told the Deseret News he appreciates the opportunities afforded him in the NFL, while understanding not to take them for granted.

“I just knew that every game was important. You kinda had to get your head in the right space because you didn’t want to be motivated by fear of failure. That’s been a challenge for me all year, just keeping that confidence that I’ve always had. I feel like I’ve learned and grown a lot,” he said.

“Stability is a foreign word. Hopefully one day I’ll feel that. But I love being here.”

