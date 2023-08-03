Gas prices are at their highest all year. Here’s why

Gas prices across the United States are rising this summer, and the hot weather may be in large part to blame.

The average price for a gallon of gas has hit its highest level of the year so far, according to data from AAA,

The national average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas hit a year-high of $3.82. This is 28 cents more than the national average a month ago. However, prices are still lower than the highest recorded average price per gallon, which hit $5.02 in June of last year.

Why are gas prices rising?

A combination of rising crude oil costs and high temperatures has led to the highest gas prices of the year.

The hot weather that has been scorching the country has slowed down refineries, which don’t function as well in 100-degree temperatures or higher, Axios reports. As these refineries cut down on production due to the heat, gas prices will continue to rise.

Meanwhile, the rise of crude oil costs is also contributing to the rise in gas prices.

“Heat has been a sudden jolt the past two weeks, but brewing behind the scenes has been the price of oil, which for five straight weeks has been rising,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told The Washington Post. “The Russians and Saudis have been colluding to limit production into the market at a time that it’s looking like the economy may not get dragged to the depths of a recession.”

Which states have the highest gas prices?

The West Coast is seeing the highest gas prices in the country, with an average between $4.63 to $5 a gallon as of Wednesday, according to a report from the Post.

Here are the states with the highest gas prices in the country as of Wednesday:



California.

Washington.

Oregon.

Hawaii.

Which states have the lowest gas prices?

The South is seeing the lowest gas prices in the country, with several states seeing averages below $3.50 per gallon, according to the Post.

Here are the states with the lowest gas prices in the country as of Wednesday:

