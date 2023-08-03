Elder Jeffrey R. Holland hospitalized for observation, ‘treatment of ongoing health complications’

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has been hospitalized for observation and treatment of ongoing health complications, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Thursday.

Elder Holland, 82, has undergone dialysis this spring and summer, and on Saturday, he attended the funeral of his wife of 60 years, Sister Patricia Holland, in Salt Lake City. He also attended the graveside service that day in St. George, Utah. Sister Holland died on July 20.

Elder Holland did not speak at those services, because “the circumstances of his own health and emotions” prevented him from standing to make an “extended tribute to his beloved companion,” said their son, Elder Matthew S. Holland. But Elder Matthew Holland read a tribute from the former BYU president.

The church statement noted Elder Jeffrey R. Holland’s gratitude for the support of church members.

“Elder Holland is grateful for the many prayers offered in his behalf in recent weeks for his health and during this time of mourning,” the statement said. “He sincerely appreciates the well-wishes and kindnesses shown by friends and members of the church who know and care for him and his family.”

