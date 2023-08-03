How Zach Wilson performed in the Jets’ Hall of Fame Game preseason opener

Zach Wilson’s appearance in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game was relatively brief — the New York Jets backup quarterback played one quarter as veteran starter Aaron Rodgers sat out the NFL’s opening preseason game in Canton, Ohio.

The short night provided Wilson with one nice highlight — a 57-yard pass that set up the Jets’ first score of the game against the Cleveland Browns.

Facing a second-and-8 at the New York 7 on Wilson’s second of three first-quarter drives he led, Wilson let loose a well-timed pass that Malik Taylor corralled for a 57-yard gain.

That led to a 54-yard field goal later in the six-play drive.

The former BYU quarterback and No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, though, had an otherwise uneventful outing in his first action since the franchise traded for Rodgers following a 2022 season where poor QB play plagued the Jets and led to Wilson being demoted to backup.

Wilson completed 3 of 5 passes for 65 yards against Cleveland and led two field-goal scoring drives — the second was set up when former Utah cornerback Javelin Guidry recovered a Browns fumble at the Cleveland 31.

Three plays after the fumble recovery, though, Wilson had a pass knocked down at the line of scrimmage on third-and-5 to squander a golden opportunity to score more than three points.

Wilson’s first possession was also a three-and-out, when he slipped and was tackled short of a first down on third-and-2 near midfield.

He played 11 total snaps and went 0 for 3 on third-down attempts, with one sack and two incompletions on third down.

The four-time NFL MVP Rodgers talked about Wilson earlier this week, explaining that he hopes this “reset” of his career will help the Utah native settle in as a pro after two trying seasons.

“I hope this time for him is like a deep inhale and exhale and he can really take a breath and pause and deal with the disappointment of last year and the frustration, and then channel it,” Rodgers told reporters, per NBC Sports. “I feel like he has, just re-channel it as a positive and focus on the opportunity in front of him to learn with a guy who loves him and cares about him and wants him to be great and wants him to do incredible things every day and be better.”

Rodgers was complementary of what he’s seen out of Wilson during training camp.

“He has played really, really well in camp,” Rodgers said. “He’s made a number of great throws. He looks confident. His fundamentals are improving. He’s throwing the ball on time. He’s got all the intangibles. ... I think he’ll look back years from now and be really thankful for this time to grow, to reset, to take a breath, and it’s gonna set him up for a nice long career in the league.”