Your guide to the best and worst airports to fly through on Labor Day weekend

As over 148 million American adults are reportedly intending to travel for Labor Day, a guide to the best and worst airports to fly through during the holiday weekend is vital for planning your weekend.

Price4Limo gathered travel data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The site said it “averaged Labor Day weekend data from 2017 through 2022” and “examined the 50 most-traveled airports during Labor Day weekend from 2019 through 2022.”

From the data reportedly collected, here is the list of the best to worst airlines to travel with, according to the lowest to highest percentages of average delayed departure flights:



Hawaiian Airlines: 6%. Delta Airlines: 9%. Alaska Airlines: 11%. United Airlines 14%. Spirit Airlines: 15%. American Airlines: 15%. Southwest Airlines: 17%. Frontier Airlines: 18%. Allegiant Air: 18%. JetBlue Airways: 20%.

Other key takeaways from the data are:



Price4Limo told the Deseret News in a press release that the “Salt Lake City International Airport has the 6th most on-time departures during Labor Day weekend.”

“Spirit Airlines had the highest average cancellation rate during Labor Day weekend.”

“JetBlue Airways had the highest average diversion rate during Labor Day weekend.”

“Hawaiian Airlines had the lowest cancellation and diversion rates during Labor day weekend.”

“Across all airports, an average of 85% of departures were on time, while 13% faced delays.”

Airports with most delayed departures

The airports with “the most delayed departures” during Labor Day weekend reportedly are:



Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, Puerto Rico.

Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey.

Dallas Love Field Airport, Texas.

Airports with the most on-time departures

The airports with “the most on-time departures” during Labor Day weekend reportedly are:



Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii.

Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport, Minnesota.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington.

Is Labor Day a heavy travel day?

The end of the summer traveling season always comes to Labor Day weekend and, according to the Deseret News, certain days have been marked by the Transportation Security Officers as “the heaviest” days to travel.

TSA reported that the Friday of Labor Day weekend in 2022 was the “heaviest travel day,” according to the data.

“TSA’s highly trained and dedicated workforce facilitated secure travel for millions of passengers during the busy summer travel season with very little disruptions at the checkpoint,” David Pekoske, TSA acting administrator, said. “We were also able to continue the deployment of new technologies that facilitate stronger identity verification procedures and enhanced security screening for carry-on bags.”