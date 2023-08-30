In 12 seasons as a college football independent, BYU was rarely afforded the opportunity to ease into a year with a so-called cupcake, a lower-level Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team or a squad from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), which was once called Division I-AA.

Because it made the decision before the 2011 season to go it alone, the Cougars had to play tough teams whenever they could get them on their schedule and began playing more and more big-time programs right off the bat.

For instance, the Cougars opened independence against Ole Miss in 2011, eking out a 14-13 win. They have also opened against the likes of Washington State (2012), Virginia (2013), Nebraska (2015), Arizona (2016, 2018, 2021) and Utah (2019).

They opened at UConn in 2014, Navy in 2020 and South Florida in 2022, getting wins in all three of those road venues.

Now that they are in the Big 12, the Cougars’ schedules will look a lot different the first three weekends in September, beginning Saturday when they host Sam Houston at LaVell Edwards Stadium (8:15 p.m. MDT, FS1).

The Bearkats are making the transition from the FCS ranks to the FBS ranks and will be a member of Conference USA. On paper, Sam Houston, which is located in Huntsville, Texas, might look like BYU’s weakest season-opening opponent since Portland State visited Provo on Aug. 26, 2017.

But don’t be fooled, the Cougars have said all week. The Bearkats have been gearing up for FBS ball for years, and have the talent and coaching to spring the upset as 20-point underdogs if BYU looks past them for even a second.

“Yeah, for sure,” new BYU running back Aidan Robbins said Monday. “We don’t overlook any opponent. We are very blessed and fortunate to say we can line up against a team like that, with the pedigree that they have. Texas teams are always tough.

“Whether it is at the FBS level or FCS level, in my eyes, it is football. You still gotta put the ball down and play,” Robbins continued. “They have a lot of accolades to their name, especially on the defensive side of the ball. We are really excited to line up against those guys.”

The Cougars will host an FCS team next week — Southern Utah — before traveling to Arkansas for a rematch with the Razorbacks on Sept. 16. Sam Houston will face Air Force at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sept. 9, then play at Big 12 newcomer Houston on Sept. 23 in Houston.

Folks in Huntsville are saying the Bearkats have been preparing for this three-game stretch for quite awhile and are bound and determined to make a solid showing as a newly minted FBS program.

“We know they are going to come out firing on all cylinders,” said BYU defensive lineman John Nelson. “… They are a really good program. Two years ago they won a national championship. They are hungry, and they are going into a bigger stadium, so we can’t take them lightly.”

The Bearkats defeated South Dakota State 23-21 in the 2020-21 FCS national championship game May 16, 2021, completing a 10-0 season. The pandemic had pushed the season into 2021 that year.

“They are a really talented team and a really well-coached team,” said BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis. “Obviously this is their first year in FBS, but they have done a really great job. … They are new to the FBS, but we have a really tough opponent ahead of us. We have a ton of respect for them.”

The Bearkats went 5-4 last year, but dropped their final two games — 45-28 to Abilene Christian and 17-7 to Southern Utah. However, a lot of key players redshirted in 2022 and are expected to play big roles this season, particularly on defense.

“What I see is a fast, athletic team that is very disruptive,” BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said on Monday’s “Coordinators’ Corner” show, noting that Sam Houston’s defense was in the top 20 last year in all the significant stats. “We have our hands full, for sure. … We talk every week about respect of the game means you prepare for every team. They can make you look bad with the things they do on defense if you are not prepared.”

Although Weber State never faced Sam Houston when new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill coached the Wildcats, Hill is very aware of the type of program coach K.C. Keeler has built 70 minutes north of Houston.

Sam Houston won 22 straight games before getting knocked off by Montana State in a 2021 FCS playoff game.

“They are going to give us their best shot,” Hill said. “Before last year, they had won 22 straight games and a national championship in what they say is the best season in the history of college football. The reality is this is a very talented team coming in here. This is a team that knows how to win, and we gotta be ready for their best shot — which we will be.”

Interestingly, Sam Houston is the opponent that BYU added when Tennessee bought itself out of its scheduled return visit to BYU for the Cougars’ appearance in Knoxville in 2019. The Vols had to pay BYU $2 million to get out of the game.

BYU is paying Sam Houston $1.2 million for the visit, according to The Huntsville Item newspaper.