Celebrate Hallmark’s ‘Fall Into Love’ with these new movies

The time has come to “Fall Into Love” with the Hallmark network’s new autumn-themed movies coming in September. The network is set to release seven new movies, including another “Haunted Harmony Mystery.”

‘Love in the Great Smokey Mountains: A National Park Romance’

Stars: Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig.

Summary: Sparks fly when former high school sweethearts Haley (Kebbel) and Rob (Roerig) reunite at an archeological dig in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. As the pair work together, they discover they are competing for the same research grant. History is repeating itself — can this former couple rekindle their romance?

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Guiding Emily’

Amy Amantea and Sarah Drew in “Guiding Emily.” ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Allister Foster

Stars: Sarah Drew, Antonio Cupo and Eric McCormack.

Summary: After losing her eyesight, Emily (Drew) struggles to cope with all the changes in her life. Meanwhile, a potential guide dog has a difficult time with training. Through a series of missed encounters and overcoming obstacles, the pair is brought together.

Premieres: Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. MDT.

‘Fourth Down and Love’

Ryan Paevey and Pascale Hutton in “Fourth Down and Love.” ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Allister Foster

Stars: Pascale Hutton and Ryan Paevey.

Summary: At her daughter’s flag football game, single mother Erin Allen (Hutton) runs into handsome professional football player Mike Hanson (Paevey) — her former college sweetheart. Mike’s career has been halted by a recent injury. With newfound free time, Mike steps up to coach the flag football team. Sparks fly and Mike and Erin spend time together.

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Notes of Autumn’

Ashley Williams and Marcus Rosner in “Notes of Autumn.” ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Allister Foster

Stars: Ashley Williams, Luke Macfarlane, Marcus Rosner and Peter Porte.

Summary: Classically trained pianist Ellie (Williams) has long given up her passion for music. Her best friend, Leo (Macfarlane), is a successful author currently suffering from a tough case of writer’s block and cannot finish the upcoming installment in his popular book series. Both desperate for a change of scenery, the pair switch homes and find themselves with new opportunities. Ellie gets caught up helping Leo’s neighbor, Sam (Rosner), organize a musical performance for a local fundraise. Leo becomes friends with Ellie’s good friend Matt (Porte) which opens him up to new writing. Their newfound friendships prove to be more meaningful as Ellie and Leo enjoy the autumn season.

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Haunted Harmony Mystery: Murder in G Major’

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Risteard Cooper and Marco Grazzini.

Summary: Former orchestra conductor Gethsemane Brown (Mowry-Housley) moves to Ireland to teach music at a prep school. She terrified when she discovers a ghost is haunting her new home. Gethsemane decides to begin investigating his mysterious murder and hopes finding answers will give him the freedom to move on.

Premieres: Friday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Retreat To You’

Stars: Emilie Ullerup and Peter Mooney.

Summary: High school best friends Abby (Ullerup) and Sean (Mooney) had a dramatic falling out during their graduation party. When Abby’s friend Rachel brings her along on a wilderness retreat, Abby is stunned to see Sean there. The pair somehow end up separate from the group and must find their way back to the campsite. Feelings are reignited as the former friends search for the way back.

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Mystery Island’

Charlie Weber and Elizabeth Henstridge in “Mystery Island.” ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Alberto Rodriguez

Stars: Elizabeth Henstridge and Charlie Weber.

Summary: Dr. Emilia Priestly (Henstridge) is a London police psychiatrist desperate for a relaxing break away from her stressful job. Her wealthy friend invites Emilia to Mystery Island, an immersive murder mystery themed resort. Right as the game begins, one of the resort’s founders is discovered dead. Determined to solve his murder, Emilia partners with handsome local detective Jason Trent (Weber) to search for answers.

Premieres: Friday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘A Very Venice Romance’

Stephanie Leonidas and Raniero Monaco Di Lapio in “A Very Venice Romance.” ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Andrea Pattaro

Stars: Stephanie Leonidas and Raniero Monaco Di Lapio.

Summary: New York City executive Amy (Leonidas) is working for a nutrition company hoping to launch healthy, home-deliverable meal prep kits. In need of a food expert’s assistance, Amy tries to woo Marcello Barone (Di Lapio), an Italian chef, into helping her out. When he refuses to help, Amy enrolls in his cooking school in a Venetian palazzo.

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m MDT.

