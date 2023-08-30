Cable news recap: Are Democrats losing Black votes? And Donald Trump’s appeal issue

On Tuesday night, Laura Ingraham discussed why some lifelong Democratic voters are changing political parties for the 2024 presidential election, and Lawrence O’Donnell spoke about the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump’s defense team’s appeal regarding his March 4, 2024, trial date.

Fox News — Are Democrats losing the Black vote?

Tuesday night on “The Ingraham Angle,” Ingraham spoke to Madeline Brame, a national crimes victim advocate and CEO of Rescue Angel, about whether Democrats are worried about losing the Black vote.

“You are someone who voted Democrat most of your life,” Ingraham told Brame. “Tell us what you’re seeing out there.”

Brame replied, “Myself, as a 40-year loyal Democrat, because that’s what we were told that that’s what Black people were supposed to vote, was Democrat. Until I realized in 2020, after my son was killed, the way I was treated by the criminal justice system here in New York and the justice that I did not receive for the murder of my son by Democratic District attorney Alvin Bragg.”

Brame said that all anyone has to do to know that there is a real issue in the United States is to leave their house. “When you’re from the hood, all you have to do is step outside your door, but we continue to give our votes away for nothing in return,” she said, adding that is one of the reasons she will be voting for Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Ingraham then asked what Brame’s message to President Joe Biden would be regarding his idea that “white supremacy is the biggest threat to the country or Black America now. Is that the way you see it?”

“Absolutely not,” Brame said. “The biggest threat to America right now is that they continue to impose on us, and we continue to chase the ghost of slavery past, and they continue with the narrative to keep us enslaved in our minds with the slavery, oppression and racism.”

MSNBC — Donald Trump’s appeal issue

On “The Last Word,” Lawrence O’Donnell discussed the statement released by Trump’s defense team regarding the trial date set in the federal election case by Judge Tanya Chutkan scheduled for March 4, 2024, with former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal.

O’Donnell read the transcript from Trump’s head attorney, John Lauro, part of which said, “The trial date will deny President Trump the opportunity to have effective assistance of counsel in light of the enormity of this case. I feel I need to put that on the record so there’s no doubt that, in our judgment, that trial date is inconsistent with President Trump’s right to due process and his right to effective assistance of counsel under the Sixth Amendment.”

“When I read that transcript, I saw right there that John Lauro was making, in effect, writing the first lines of the appeal if Donald Trump is convicted in this case,” O’Donnell said. “What do you make of that?”

Katyal replied, “It certainly, Lawrence, is an appeal issue; it’s just not a very good one ultimately. ... These kinds of appeals are filed day in and day out, and they are routinely rejected every time.”

He added that he believes “there's a very important principle, which is a need for a speedy trial because justice delayed is justice denied. And these kinds of tricks to try and delay things don’t go over well.”