Wednesday night is a rare super blue moon. It won’t happen again for 14 years

Wednesday night is a chance to see an astronomical phenomenon that won’t be seen again for 14 years: A “super blue moon.”

Unfortunately, the moon won’t actually appear blue, but the sight will still be worth a glance at the night sky, as it will be the “biggest and brightest moon of the year,” Space.com reports.

What is a super blue moon?

A super blue moon is a combination of a supermoon and a blue moon.

A supermoon happens when a full moon occurs at the same time that the moon reaches the point in its orbit closest to Earth. This makes the moon appear bigger than normal.

A blue moon, on the other hand, is the second full moon in a month. This occurs every two to three years, according to NASA.

How often do super blue moons occur?

A supermoon and a blue moon rarely overlap, making Wednesday night’s moon a rare sight.

Super blue moons occur on average every 10 years, according to NASA. The next super blue moon won’t happen again until January 2037.

How to see the super blue moon

The super blue moon will be officially be visible starting Aug. 30 at 7:35 p.m. MDT, according to Space.com. That’s when the moon will turn to a full moon.