Taylor Swift reaches historic 100 million monthly streams on Spotify

Taylor Swift made history again. This time, it’s because she reached a record-breaking 100 million monthly listener streams on Spotify, making her the first female artist to reach this milestone and only the second artist in history to do so.

Queen behavior 👑 On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners. pic.twitter.com/p7smvexszE — Spotify (@Spotify) August 29, 2023

“Queen behavior,” Spotify wrote in a tweet Tuesday. “On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.”

The Weeknd ranks at the top with 110 monthly listeners. After him is Swift, then Bad Bunny with 80 million and Ed Sheeran shortly behind with 77 million monthly listeners, according to NBC.

We've had the time of our lives breaking records with you 💜 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/wTujVZK7Ro — Spotify (@Spotify) July 8, 2023

Earlier this summer, she also reached two major milestones with the rerelease of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” in July, Taste of Country reported. The album became the most-streamed country album in Spotify’s history when it was launched. It also “broke a record for most single-day streams on Spotify so far in 2023.”

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” also claimed 22 of the top 50 spots in the Spotify U.S. Top 50, according to Variety. Globally, it dominated 17 of the 50 slots on Spotify’s Global Top 50.

In 2022, Swift smashed multiple streaming records with her album “Midnights,” per Guinness World Records, including:

