University of Alabama to host 3rd GOP debate, report says

The Republican National Committee has settled on a site for its third debate of the 2024 presidential cycle, The Dispatch reported Wednesday morning.

Four unnamed RNC sources told The Dispatch that the University of Alabama would play host to the third debate, slated for sometime in late October or early November. No media partner has been selected.

Several presidential candidates have offhandedly revealed the site of the next debate, though The Dispatch was the first to confirm with RNC sources (though the RNC did not respond to a formal request for comment). Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday, mentioned “the debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in October.” And former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, while campaigning in New Hampshire in July, said the “third debate’s October in Alabama.”

Fox News is the contracted media partner for the first two debates. The first debate was last week in Milwaukee, where eight candidates participated: Christie, Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Former President Donald Trump, who maintains massive leads in national polls, declined to participate in the debate. He has said he will not participate in any of the subsequent debates, though The Dispatch reported “the party is hopeful that holding the third debate in Alabama would entice Donald Trump to participate, as the former president is exceptionally popular in the Yellowhammer State.”

The second GOP debate will be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California, on Sept. 27.