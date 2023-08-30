Angry mountain goats and dogs: A recipe for trauma and tragedy

Angry and defensive mountain goats are taking out people’s dogs on Mount Timpanogos, goring them with their horns or in one case, simply lifting the dog up and tossing it over a cliff.

There’s a reason they are called wildlife. They’re wild and the nannies, like any mom, are hyper-protective of their kids.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is issuing a warning on how to stay safe, and keep your dogs safe, while hiking in mountain goat territory — especially with the long Labor Day weekend just a few days away.

“Mountain goats can impale you with their horns, so you don’t want to risk coming into contact with one,” said the division’s Once-In-A-Lifetime Species Coordinator Rusty Robinson.

“Remember that they are wild animals, so always give them plenty of space. They are found in some pretty extreme terrain, so you don’t want to risk getting too close to one while on the edge of a cliff. Be aware of your surroundings, stay alert and don’t put yourself in those situations. If you need to turn around and cut your hike short, do it.”

A trio of dogs in separate incidents were killed by mountain goats in a month’s span this summer at Mount Timpanogos, one of several locations in Utah that are host to the state’s population, numbering about 1,500.

Dog owners beware! Mountain goats on Mt. Timpanogos killed 3 dogs in the past few weeks, acc'd to Timpanogos Emergency Response Team pic.twitter.com/G6SeI9uwDI — Utah is Awesome! (@UtahIsAwesome) August 22, 2023

Mountain goats are known for their fluffy white coats and agility in rocky terrain due to rubbery-like hooves that help sustain their grip on steep cliffs.

Like domesticated goats, there is a “cuteness” factor in their appearance that nevertheless should be admired from afar. They are much stronger than they appear and not docile.

In 2010, a mountain goat gored a hiker in Olympic National Park and then stood over the man, refusing to move until it was pelted away with rocks by a ranger. The man died from his injuries and park officials later located and killed the goat, which was known for its aggressive behavior.

At British Columbia’s Yoho National Park in 2021, authorities say a necropsy revealed a grizzly bear died from wounds it sustained from a mountain goat after an unsuccessful predation attempt. A CBC report said the bear had puncture wounds on its neck and its armpits consistent with injuries a mountain goat could inflict.

Wildlife resources has these tips to help you if there is a mountain goat encounter while hiking or backpacking:



Give them plenty of space (roughly 150 feet or more). Mountain goats will often stand their ground or charge you if you get too close.

If you see a mountain goat coming down the trail you are on, turn around and head back down the trail to avoid getting too close to them.

Like other big game animals, mountain goats can be especially aggressive toward dogs. Keep dogs leashed and under control at all times. It is against Utah law to allow dogs to chase or harass protected hoofed wildlife, like mountain goats.

If a mountain goat begins approaching you, slowly back away and give it some distance. If it continues approaching, wave your arms and make loud noises to try to scare it away.

The division warned that male mountain goats typically get more aggressive during their breeding season, which typically takes place in November. The nanny goats get more aggressive when they have babies. They usually give birth in late May and then the nannies and kids join up and form large nursery herds. This is when the female goats are the most aggressive.

