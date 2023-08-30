Facebook Twitter
Zayne Anderson claimed off waivers by Green Bay Packers

Former BYU star spent the offseason with Buffalo Bills and was on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad last season

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Chris Lammons, left, and Buffalo Bills safety Zayne Anderson pose for a photo after an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. On Wednesday, the former BYU star was plucked off the waiver wire by the Green Bay Packers.

Adrian Kraus, Associated Press

Safety Zayne Anderson is headed to his third NFL team in 2023.

The former BYU and Stansbury High star was claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, one day after being let go by the Buffalo Bills as part of the NFL’s active roster cutdowns.

Anderson spent the offseason with Buffalo, signing with the team in February.

He was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad last season and won a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs.

Anderson, who went undrafted in 2021, played in seven games over the past two seasons for Kansas City while spending the majority of the time on the team’s practice squad.

With Anderson joining the Packers, there are now 15 BYU players on NFL active rosters.

