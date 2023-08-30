Zayne Anderson claimed off waivers by Green Bay Packers

Safety Zayne Anderson is headed to his third NFL team in 2023.

The former BYU and Stansbury High star was claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, one day after being let go by the Buffalo Bills as part of the NFL’s active roster cutdowns.

Anderson spent the offseason with Buffalo, signing with the team in February.

He was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad last season and won a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs.

Anderson, who went undrafted in 2021, played in seven games over the past two seasons for Kansas City while spending the majority of the time on the team’s practice squad.

With Anderson joining the Packers, there are now 15 BYU players on NFL active rosters.