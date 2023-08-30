Apple is expected to reveal iPhone 15 on Sept. 12 — here’s everything we know

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 15 during its Wonderlust event on Sept. 12. According to CNN, invitees will be able to attend the event in person at the Steve Jobs Theater, part of the Apple Park, the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. According to the Apple website, those interested in the event can watch it on Apple.com or AppleTV.

What will Apple be announcing in September?

During the event, the company is expected to reveal the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. According to CNN, new versions of the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra are also expected to be revealed.

According to CNN, “Apple’s event invitations are always closely studied for hidden meanings, with this year’s featuring a disintegrating, multi-hued Apple logo and the tag line: ‘Wonderlust.’”

Will there be an iPhone 15? Here’s what it’ll look like

According to 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will “largely inherit the feature set from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.”

Following is a list of features that may be present in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to 9to5Mac:



A17 Bionic chip, the first 3 nanometer processor in a smartphone.

Action button, a programmable button that replaces the mute switch.

Titanium frame, which will replace stainless steel.

Design refresh, thinner bezels and slightly curved edges.

USB-C charging port will replace the Lightning port.

Battery life improvements.

Periscope zoom lens (iPhone 15 Pro Max only).

New gray and dark blue colors replacing gold and purple.

Higher storage tiers.

Is Apple releasing a new watch in 2023?

9to5 Mac says the “Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are expected to include a faster processor for the first time in several generations,” along with a new darker option to the titanium Ultra model.