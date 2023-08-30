NFL practice squad tracker: The latest on Utah ties joining practice squads

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as information becomes available.

One day after 21 Utah ties were either cut or placed on reserve lists, several of these players began to sign with NFL practice squads Wednesday.

Here’s a look at Utah ties who have signed or are expected to sign to NFL practice squads, from reports or team announcements:

BYU players

Matt Bushman, TE, BYU ➡️ Kansas City Chiefs (per Nate Taylor).

Kansas City Chiefs (per Nate Taylor). James Empey, C, BYU and American Fork High ➡️ Green Bay Packers.

Utah players