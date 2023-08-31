Live coverage: Will No. 14 Utah defeat Florida and avenge last year’s loss in Gainesville?
Will the Utes take down the Gators? Is Utah’s defense as advertised? How will Bryson Barnes play? Check back for updates throughout tonight’s game between Utah and Florida.
1st Quarter
Utah 7, Florida 0
13:10 — One the opening offensive play of the game for the Utes, quarterback Bryson Barnes connected with wide receiver Money Parks for a 70-yard touchdown. Prior to that, Utah’s defense forced Florida to go three-and-out on their first offensive possession.
Pregame prep
Will Florida fans have patience as Billy Napier begins Year 2? Great looks at the “deliberate” plan of Billy Napier to win at Florida. Gators have Top 5 recruiting class next season. @ESPNMcGee on the case. https://t.co/VhYpfHjHa0— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 31, 2023
Some intriguing games tonight: Matt Rhule’s Nebraska debut at Minn; and can UF win at Utah? Those picks against the spread plus everything else for Week 1--and my Upset Special.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 31, 2023
Utah, which hosts Florida tonight, has lost 5 consecutive games vs. non-conference Power 5 teams. Utes' last non-conference P5 win was vs. West Virginia in 2017 Heart of Dallas Bowl— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 31, 2023
Florida went 6-7 last year, lost to Vandy and lost a top-5 pick at QB.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 31, 2023
But the staff feels better about what they have top to bottom, especially in the trenches.
"I think the football will reflect the intangible progress we’ve made." https://t.co/cx7Yx2dFBh
"They're going to a place that's as nasty as anywhere the Gators have ever played on the road." 🗣️ @randycrossFB— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) August 31, 2023
The Inside College Football crew is all locked in on @Utah_Football over Florida in Thursday night's showdown. 💥 pic.twitter.com/lTeKFHmiBN