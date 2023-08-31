Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 31, 2023 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Live coverage: Will No. 14 Utah defeat Florida and avenge last year’s loss in Gainesville?

Will the Utes take down the Gators? Is Utah’s defense as advertised? How will Bryson Barnes play? Check back for updates throughout tonight’s game between Utah and Florida.

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
SHARE Live coverage: Will No. 14 Utah defeat Florida and avenge last year’s loss in Gainesville?
merlin_2994487.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) warms up in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Thursday night’s season opener between the Utah Utes and Florida Gators. Check back for updates throughout the game.

1st Quarter

Utah 7, Florida 0

13:10 — One the opening offensive play of the game for the Utes, quarterback Bryson Barnes connected with wide receiver Money Parks for a 70-yard touchdown. Prior to that, Utah’s defense forced Florida to go three-and-out on their first offensive possession.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get ready for Utah’s game against Florida:

Related

What national pundits/experts are saying about the Utes and Gators

Next Up In U of U sports
Bryson Barnes starts for Utah football vs. Florida
NFL practice squad tracker: The latest on Utah ties joining practice squads
Predictions: Can No. 14 Utah topple Florida without Cam Rising on the field?
President Russell M. Nelson, pioneering heart surgeon, donates medical journals to University of Utah
Utah or BYU: Who has more players on NFL active rosters after cutdown day?
Gators or Utes? A Florida fan and a Utah fan argue their case