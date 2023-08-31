Live coverage: Will No. 14 Utah defeat Florida and avenge last year’s loss in Gainesville?

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Thursday night’s season opener between the Utah Utes and Florida Gators. Check back for updates throughout the game.

1st Quarter

Utah 7, Florida 0

13:10 — One the opening offensive play of the game for the Utes, quarterback Bryson Barnes connected with wide receiver Money Parks for a 70-yard touchdown. Prior to that, Utah’s defense forced Florida to go three-and-out on their first offensive possession.

