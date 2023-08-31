Predictions: Utah, BYU face new coordinators in season openers

Can Utah beat Florida without Cam Rising? What will BYU’s defense look and feel like with new leadership in the opener with Sam Houston State?

First things first.

Yes, Utah can defeat Florida in Salt Lake City, at elevation, at home — and without Rising.

Utah-Florida TV info Utes on the air

No. 14 Utah (0-0)

vs Florida (0-0)

Thursday, 6 p.m. MDT

Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700







The Gators barely beat Utah 29-26 on their home field last year when they had one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football in Anthony Richardson. Most of the players from Utah’s Pac-12 championship defense return.

Well, Rising might not play for Utah due to recovery time from ACL surgery.

True, but Utah’s offense, centered on a solid run attack, and good enough backup QBs Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson, should be able to move the ball on a Florida defense that struggled all season.

Utah’s defense will win this game.

However, there is one mystery issue in forecasting a Utah win. How much improvement can Florida make defensively in one year? Will it be good enough to handle the Utes?

Florida’s defense stunk it up last year. But if new defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong (Southern Miss) can bring more discipline and inject enough talented transfers to work his “creeper defense” early in the season, Utah’s offense could face far more resistance from the Gators than a year ago.

Armstrong’s defense at Southern Miss, one year after he left Alabama and Nick Saban in 2021, ranked 42nd in total defense, 24th in pass defense, 15th in turnovers forced, and was top 10 in other defensive statistics. He’ll have better athletes at Florida than he had at Southern Miss.

This brings up another defensive mystery in BYU’s season opener at home against Sam Houston: Will the insertion of Jay Hill as leader of the Cougar defense yield big results?

It’s the same question we have with Florida’s Armstrong versus Utah.

Thing is, Sam Houston is not Florida. It’s a good opener for BYU against a team expected to stage a strong running attack with jet sweeps, misdirection and a mobile quarterback.

Sam Houston hired former Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen to direct the Bearkat offense. His system is one BYU defensive end coach Kelly Poppinga is familiar with from when he coached at Virginia.

BYU TV Cougars on the air

Sam Houston (0-0)

at BYU (0-0)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. MDT

Provo, Utah

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM







Hill has repeatedly emphasized his first priority as a defensive coordinator will be to stop the run. He’ll get that chance on Saturday.

To Hill’s benefit, he’ll have an expected explosive Aaron Roderick offense to complement what he’s trying to do. Roderick’s offense has become one of the most explosive in terms of yards per play in college football.

Sam Houston is making the transition from FCS to FBS this season and has made wholesale changes plus a rare act of redshirting 20 players last year. Traditionally, Sam Houston has been an FCS powerhouse with a national title in 2020-2021 and a defense that ranked 10th in the FCS in stopping the run.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake pointed out how Sam Houston’s defense made Texas A&M look pretty silly a year ago. “They are a good team with very good players.”

Roderick told reporters he expects Sam Houston to be disruptive and he’ll have his hands full. “Nobody in this program is overlooking anybody. That’s not going to happen.”

BYU’s depth on the line of scrimmage will be the determining factor in this game.

This week’s picks

Utah 28, Florida 21.

Minnesota 24, Nebraska 21.

Hawaii 31, Stanford 24.

Tennesse 38, Virginia 17.

Washington 27, Boise State 21.

Cincinnati 28, Western Kentucky 21.

California 21, North Texas 17.

Southern Cal 35, Nevada 24.

Houston 37, USTA 14.

Kansas State 42, SE Missouri St. 10.

Baylor 38, Texas State 9.

UCLA 37, Coastal Carolina 24.

ASU 21, Southern Utah 10.

Arizona 37, Northern Arizona 7.

Oregon State 31, San Jose St 14.

BYU 37, Sam Houston State 17.