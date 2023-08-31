House Republicans request Air Force Two travel records from Biden’s time as VP

House Republicans are asking the National Archives and Records Administration for President Joe Biden’s travel records during his time as vice president when he used Air Force Two and Marine Two.

In a letter to Colleen Shogan, the archivist of the United States, Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, said his committee is “concerned about then-Vice President Biden’s role in his family’s foreign business ventures and that he may have used his office to enrich his family.”

Why is the House Oversight Committee seeking Air Force Two travel records?

The letter cited reporting from Fox News last week, which alleged Hunter Biden, the president’s son, had traveled to at least 15 countries with his vice-president father.

Hunter Biden was operating the Rosemont Seneca Partners, a business development and policy advisory firm, during this time.

It also mentioned that then-Vice President Biden met with at least one of Hunter Biden’s associates in Beijing while on official business, as Devon Archer, the former business partner of Hunter Biden, alleged in a closed-door congressional hearing.

“Then-Vice President Biden’s misuse of Air Force Two and Marine Two is indicative of yet another way in which the President has abused his various offices of public trust and wasted taxpayer money to benefit his family’s enterprise, which consisted of nothing more than access to Joe Biden himself,” the letter stated.

The White House did not issue a comment on the latest request to the National Archives but President Biden has previously said he was not involved in his son’s business dealings.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden’s counsel, Abbe Lowell, said, “Republicans have been chasing and failing to prove their own conspiracies about Hunter Biden.”

“Unlike Donald Trump and his family, President Biden and his children were not in business together.”

Biden faces more scrutiny as he gears up for 2024 reelection campaign

Comer’s letter asked for “unrestricted special access” from the National Archives, which is the custodian of the vice presidential records.

His request included all communications from the vice president’s office relating to the travels of the Biden family and their associates on the two government planes between 2009 and 2017.

He also asked for documents that referred to any security incidents on either of the aircrafts during the same timeframe, with the expectation that the National Archives would turn over the information by Sept. 13.

This request comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other top GOP lawmakers begin plotting an impeachment inquiry amid the mounting evidence, hoping to start the process by late September, as CNN reported.

Congress isn’t the only one looking into Biden, who is running for reelection, and his family’s business dealings.

The Justice Department is pursuing its own investigation. Since Hunter Biden’s plea deal with federal prosecutors broke down, newly-appointed Special Counsel David Weiss now has the ability to bring the same or additional charges in other districts.