Cable news recap: James Comer investigating what Biden family, and Bob Woodward talks ‘dishonesty’ in Trump case

On Fox News, Sean Hannity discussed the ongoing investigation into President Joe Biden and his family’s finances with foreign countries. And on MSNBC, Lawrence O’Donnell talked about why former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election case might be the most important case against Trump.

Fox News — The Biden ‘family influence peddling scheme’

Wednesday night on “Hannity,” Sean Hannity spoke to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer about Hunter Biden’s use of his father Joe Biden’s presidential perks.

“Let’s talk about these trips,” Hannity said. “Some 15 I think you’ve confirmed that Hunter Biden flies with Daddy. ... Do you believe that Hunter was enriching himself on these trips vis-à-vis the free travel of his father?”

“There’s no question Hunter Biden was enriching himself and his family while riding on Air Force 2 at the expense of the American taxpayer,” Comer replied. “But what’s more concerning is what Joe Biden’s role was in all of this.”

Comer said that “we’re finding out now he was on Air Force 2 a whole lot more than anyone thought,” adding, “So Joe Biden’s role in this family influence peddling scheme continues to grow on a daily basis.”

He added that the Bidens “can claim plausible deniability all they want, but I am here to tell you, Sean, Joe Biden was front and center, he met with every one of these people he claimed he never met with and never spoke to and we’re putting together a timeline where Hunter Biden was traveling to many of these countries on Air Force 2 while Joe Biden was vice president.”

MSNBC — ‘Dishonesty’ in Trump’s 2020 election case

Lawrence O’Donnell interviewed journalist Bob Woodward regarding Donald Trump’s 2020 election case on “The Last Word” Wednesday night.

Woodward said he believes this is the most important lawsuit against Trump.

“In this indictment,” he said. “Jack Smith and the Grand Jury have said, ‘Hey look, the standard here, according to what you read, is dishonesty.’ A much easier concept to understand for a jury.”

He added that “Dishonesty versus conspiracy or obstruction can wind up being a little bit abstract. Then, you read through the indictment, and it’s stunning. Let’s say Trump decides that he’s entitled to not take the stand. They have got all this testimony from 10 key people saying not that they just disagree with what Trump said about overturning the election, but they specifically told him.”

Woodward mentioned specific names, including former Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, among seven others.

O’Donnell read a page of the indictment that said, “From on or about Nov. 14, 2020, through on or about Jan. 20, 2021, in the District of Columbia and elsewhere, the Defendant, DONALD J. TRUMP, did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate and agree with co-conspirators, known and unknown to the Grand Jury.”

O’Donnell then said, “What’s so powerful about that as a criminal charge is that we all watched most of that happen. Most of it was happening in many ways out in the open.”

