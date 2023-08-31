Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 31, 2023 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Utah dominates Florida as college football gets back to the basics

Behind understudy quarterbacks Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson, who seized their opportunities, Utah easily defeated Florida, 24-11

By Lee Benson Lee Benson
SHARE Utah dominates Florida as college football gets back to the basics
Utah QB Bryson Barnes (16) throws against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the opener.

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) throws against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

After all the blindsides, end-arounds, deflections, trickery, obfuscation, NIL maneuvering, booster tampering and transfer portal traffic jams over the past nine months, a college football game finally broke out Thursday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

For three hours and six minutes, the time it took for the 14th-ranked University of Utah football team to dispatch the unranked University of Florida football team by the score of 24-11, no new leagues were announced, no defections to other conferences, no new TV deals, no raises for the players. 

College football got back to its basics. Turns out the field is still 100 yards long, touchdowns are still six points, a first down is still 10 yards, and the rules of the game between the goal posts are still in force, meaning you can’t decide to up and play for the other team in the middle of the game. At least not yet.

It was only fitting that a walk-on and son of southern Utah pig farmers would bring things back down to earth. Bryson Barnes is the kind of story college football has long thrived on. It’s what sets it apart from the pros. Unknown comes out of nowhere and puts on a show. Not that Milford, Utah, Barnes’ home town, is nowhere — it is in fact the world capital of rodeo, home to the amazing Wright family and their gazillion saddle bronc championship buckles.

merlin_2994501.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) runs for a touchdown after catch on the Utes first offensive play in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 69
merlin_2994503.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) scores a topdown against he Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 69
merlin_2994497.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) celebrates his touchdown with Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) on the Utes first offensive play in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 69
merlin_2994493.jpg

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) causes a fumble form Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
4 of 69
merlin_2994495.jpg

Utah Utes defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) sacks Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
5 of 69
merlin_2994499.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) hurries Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
6 of 69
merlin_2994491.jpg

Brother Keon and Daidren Zipperer talk prior to the season opener between the Florida Gators and the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Keon plays tight end for Florida and Daidren is a receiver for Utah.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
7 of 69
merlin_2994489.jpg

Lincoln plays cornhole before the Utah football season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
8 of 69
merlin_2994485.jpg

Samiu Tuitupou and Mike Herrera tailgate before the Utah football season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
9 of 69
merlin_2994483.jpg

University of Utah marching band members hold up U signs before the football season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
10 of 69
merlin_2994505.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) breaks away and scores a touchdown on a catch from Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the first quarter of their season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
11 of 69
merlin_2994621.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) scores a touchdown against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
12 of 69
merlin_2994619.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
13 of 69
merlin_2994617.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) runs against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
14 of 69
merlin_2994615.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) celebrates a sack against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
15 of 69
merlin_2994613.jpg

Utah Utes punter Jack Bouwmeester (34) punts in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
16 of 69
merlin_2994611.jpg

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) runs against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
17 of 69
merlin_2994609.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) makes a touchdown throw on the first offensive play against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
18 of 69
merlin_2994607.jpg

Utah Utes place kicker Cole Becker (36) makes an field goal in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
19 of 69
merlin_2994605.jpg

Utah Utes coach Morgan Scalley shouts instruction in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
20 of 69
merlin_2994603.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback Tao Johnson (15) makes a tackle for a loss against Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
21 of 69
merlin_2994601.jpg

The Utes take the field in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
22 of 69
merlin_2994599.jpg

Utah Utes safety Briton Allen (26) makes a tackle for loss against Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
23 of 69
merlin_2994597.jpg

Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) runs the ball against Utah during Utah’s season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
24 of 69
merlin_2994595.jpg

Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) runs the ball during Utah’s season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
25 of 69
merlin_2994593.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) stops Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) from completing a catch during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
26 of 69
merlin_2994591.jpg

Utah’s sidelines cheer on the players after a fourth down stop against Florida during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Utah won the game 24-11.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
27 of 69
merlin_2994589.jpg

The Utah Utes are greeted as they run onto the field during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
28 of 69
merlin_2994587.jpg

University of Utah fans yell during a Florida third down during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
29 of 69
merlin_2994585.jpg

Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) runs the ball during Utah’s season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
30 of 69
merlin_2994583.jpg

Florida Gators wide receiver Caleb Douglas (4) sits on the sidelines during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
31 of 69
merlin_2994581.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) passes the ball off to Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) during the season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
32 of 69
merlin_2994579.jpg

Utah fans during the season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
33 of 69
merlin_2994577.jpg

Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) tackles Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
34 of 69
merlin_2994575.jpg

Florida Gators place kicker Adam Mihalek (49) kicks a field goal during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
35 of 69
merlin_2994573.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (5) defends in the end zone as Florida Gators wide receiver Caleb Douglas (4) catches a touchdown pass during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
36 of 69
merlin_2994571.jpg

Florida Gators tight end Jonathan Odom (87) congratulates Florida Gators wide receiver Caleb Douglas (4) after scoring a touchdown during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
37 of 69
merlin_2994569.jpg

Young University of Utah fans cheer during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
38 of 69
merlin_2994567.jpg

Utah Utes linebacker Levani Damuni (3) tackles Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
39 of 69
merlin_2994565.jpg

The Utah student section cheers during the season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
40 of 69
merlin_2994563.jpg

The Utah student section cheers during the season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
41 of 69
merlin_2994561.jpg

A University of Utah cheerleader does a flip during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
42 of 69
merlin_2994559.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) plays during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
43 of 69
merlin_2994557.jpg

Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James (6) and Florida Gators safety R.J. Moten (16) bring down Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
44 of 69
Utah QB Bryson Barnes (16) throws against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the opener.

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) throws against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
45 of 69
merlin_2994553.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the clock in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
46 of 69
merlin_2994551.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) sacks Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
47 of 69
merlin_2994547.jpg

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) dives for a pass in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
48 of 69
merlin_2994549.jpg

The Utes take the field in the opener against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
49 of 69
merlin_2994545.jpg

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs against Florida Gators safety Jordan Castell (14) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
50 of 69
merlin_2994543.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) and Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) celebrate a missed Florida field goal in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
51 of 69
merlin_2994541.jpg

Injured Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) walks off the field after the Ute victory in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
52 of 69
merlin_2994539.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) and Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) celebrate the Ute win over the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
53 of 69
merlin_2994537.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Mikey Matthews (0) and other Utes honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan during a timeout in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
54 of 69
merlin_2994535.jpg

The Utah Utes defense tackles Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
55 of 69
merlin_2994533.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Logan Fano (0) sacks Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
56 of 69
merlin_2994531.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) throws against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
57 of 69
merlin_2994529.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
58 of 69
merlin_2994527.jpg

Ute fans cheer in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
59 of 69
merlin_2994525.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) throws against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
60 of 69
merlin_2994523.jpg

Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) celebrates after intercepting the ball against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
61 of 69
merlin_2994521.jpg

The Utes honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan during a timeout in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
62 of 69
merlin_2994519.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) runs for a touchdown against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
63 of 69
merlin_2994517.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) celebrates a sack against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
64 of 69
merlin_2994515.jpg

Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) intercepts the ball against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
65 of 69
merlin_2994513.jpg

Utah Utes defensive tackle Aliki Vimahi (95) celebrates with Utah Utes defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) on a quarterback sack during the season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
66 of 69
merlin_2994511.jpg

Utah Utes fans celebrate Money Parks’ (10) touchdown during the first quarter of their season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
67 of 69
merlin_2994509.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) picks up Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) after Parks’ touchdown during the first quarter of their season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
68 of 69
merlin_2994507.jpg

Utah Utes football players celebrate Utes Money Parks’ (10) touchdown during the first quarter of their season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
69 of 69
merlin_2994501.jpg
merlin_2994503.jpg
merlin_2994497.jpg
merlin_2994493.jpg
merlin_2994495.jpg
merlin_2994499.jpg
merlin_2994491.jpg
merlin_2994489.jpg
merlin_2994485.jpg
merlin_2994483.jpg
merlin_2994505.jpg
merlin_2994621.jpg
merlin_2994619.jpg
merlin_2994617.jpg
merlin_2994615.jpg
merlin_2994613.jpg
merlin_2994611.jpg
merlin_2994609.jpg
merlin_2994607.jpg
merlin_2994605.jpg
merlin_2994603.jpg
merlin_2994601.jpg
merlin_2994599.jpg
merlin_2994597.jpg
merlin_2994595.jpg
merlin_2994593.jpg
merlin_2994591.jpg
merlin_2994589.jpg
merlin_2994587.jpg
merlin_2994585.jpg
merlin_2994583.jpg
merlin_2994581.jpg
merlin_2994579.jpg
merlin_2994577.jpg
merlin_2994575.jpg
merlin_2994573.jpg
merlin_2994571.jpg
merlin_2994569.jpg
merlin_2994567.jpg
merlin_2994565.jpg
merlin_2994563.jpg
merlin_2994561.jpg
merlin_2994559.jpg
merlin_2994557.jpg
Utah QB Bryson Barnes (16) throws against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the opener.
merlin_2994553.jpg
merlin_2994551.jpg
merlin_2994547.jpg
merlin_2994549.jpg
merlin_2994545.jpg
merlin_2994543.jpg
merlin_2994541.jpg
merlin_2994539.jpg
merlin_2994537.jpg
merlin_2994535.jpg
merlin_2994533.jpg
merlin_2994531.jpg
merlin_2994529.jpg
merlin_2994527.jpg
merlin_2994525.jpg
merlin_2994523.jpg
merlin_2994521.jpg
merlin_2994519.jpg
merlin_2994517.jpg
merlin_2994515.jpg
merlin_2994513.jpg
merlin_2994511.jpg
merlin_2994509.jpg
merlin_2994507.jpg

But football? They don’t specialize in pigskin in Milford, they specialize in pigs. Barnes’ family raises pigs. Thursday night he played like he’s in no hurry to get back to the farm. On the first play from scrimmage, the first offensive play of the 2023 campaign, all Barnes did was throw a perfect 40-yard spiral to receiver Money Parks, who turned the completion into a 70-yard touchdown. The Utes were up 7-0 before Florida had a chance to complain about the altitude.

You may wonder, considering the new college culture, does Barnes have an NIL deal? Yes, he does. With Tender Belly Bacon. For an undisclosed amount. You can hear him tout it on X (formerly Twitter).

And Barnes wasn’t the only promising story coming out of the Utes’ season debut. In what amounted to a quarterback audition in front of 53,000 people, he took turns at quarterback with redshirt freshman Nate Johnson, who put on his own show.

Related

Johnson, from Clovis, California, a medium-sized town outside of Fresno, showed off the speed that, in addition to Utah, got him offers out of high school from the likes of Michigan, UCLA, Arizona State, Arizona and Oregon State, among others. In his first series, he scored on a 27-yard sprint from scrimmage to put Utah comfortably in front; in all he totaled 45 yards on six carries, tying teammate Micah Bernard for most rushing yards in the game.

As they did last year in Gainesville, the Gators rallied in the second half, but even if they are from the SEC — the first SEC team ever to play in Salt Lake City — there was just too much to overcome: they were playing at altitude, they didn’t have the quarterback who won the game for them a year ago, Anthony Richardson, who is now being paid to start for the Indianapolis Colts, and they had five new players on the offensive line in front of new quarterback Graham Mertz, a portal transfer who got no argument from the University of Wisconsin when he said he was leaving.

The fact that Utah’s two biggest stars, quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe, both near the end of recovering from ACL surgery, didn’t play didn’t matter. 

Rising is an interesting case. In the new money era of college football he’s showed just how much it matters whether you’re playing or not. Last year when he was leading the Utes to the Pac-12 title and their second Rose Bowl appearance, the online website On3.com reported his NIL deals were worth just over $500,000. This year, they report it’s less than half that. ACL surgery cost him about a quarter million dollars. It can be a cruel game in the new era.

In winning their season opener Thursday, the Utes brought out all their Kyle Whittingham-era signatures: Sack Lake City was in full form (five sacks, two by a relentless Jonah Elliss), the rush defense was stellar (Florida had a grand total of 13 yards rushing), the Mighty Utah Student Section was at its Third Down Jump best (On 13 third downs, the Gators managed just one first down), and the U.’s punter from Down Under — Jack Bouwmeester from Bendigo, Australia — averaged 51.8 yards on six punts, with two going for 61 and 64 yards.

All of which transpired in front of a record R-E crowd of 53,644, a number reached thanks to the 1,500 fans who paid $175 apiece for Standing Room Only access.

“All in all a lot of good things for an opening game,” said Whittingham, which is high praise for a head coach.

He didn’t comment about the musical chairs college football has been playing for the past nine months, or the money conferences are throwing at schools to defect, or the boosters who keep enticing players to transfer. The talk was about the two quarterback understudies who seized their opportunities. Old school college football ruled, at least for a night.

merlin_2994557.jpg

Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James (6) and Florida Gators safety R.J. Moten (16) bring down Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Next Up In University of Utah
3 takeaways from Utah’s season-opening win over Florida
There are a dozen Utah ties signed to NFL practice squads. Here’s the full list
Bryson Barnes starts for Utah football vs. Florida
Highlights, key plays and photos from No. 14 Utah’s victory over Florida
Predictions: Can No. 14 Utah topple Florida without Cam Rising on the field?
President Russell M. Nelson, pioneering heart surgeon, donates medical journals to University of Utah