Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film is coming to theaters

Did you miss out on a chance to see Taylor Swift live during The Eras Tour this summer? Fret not — the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film could be coming to a theater near you starting Oct. 13.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift tweeted. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.”

AMC Theatres guaranteed at least four showtimes per day starting Thursday to Sunday opening weekend, with showings in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. AMC even “bolstered its ticket server capacity to handle traffic at more than 5 times the current record for the most ever tickets sold in an hour,” it said in a news release.

Searches for AMC exploded to an astounding 1,150% increase worldwide following Swift’s announcement, according to data in a release from Music Industry How To.

“A record breaking Eras Tour run has proven that Taylor Swift’s artistic and commercial impact is undeniable,” a spokesperson for Music Industry How To said about the findings in a release.

How to get tickets for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” in theaters

Tickets are on sale now starting at $19.89 for adults, $13.13 for children. You can purchase tickets on from AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark or Fandango using the link Swift shared.

There will also be showings at Cinemark and Regal theaters, per the “Today” show.

Tickets are now on sale through Nov. 4, and there’s no official end date. The international leg of The Eras Tour will start Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The run time for the movie is 2 hours and 45 minutes. Filming for the movie took place during a few of the Los Angeles shows in SoFi Stadium.

While supplies last, AMC Theatres will also be selling an official Taylor Swift Eras Tour popcorn tub and collectible cup starting Oct. 13 in theaters — the popcorn tub costs $14.99, the collectible cup costs $11.99.

