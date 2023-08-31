10 of the best Labor Day deals at Walmart

Labor Day weekend is almost here and that means there will be plenty of deals for shoppers to take advantage of. From tech to kitchen appliances, Walmart has sales in almost every department this year.

Here’s a list of the best Labor Day deals at Walmart this year.

Sale price: $279.99.

Usual price: $499.99.

Dyson boasts that this vacuum “has the strongest suction of any vacuum,” and it’s 45% off this weekend. Its features include a self-adjusting cleaner head, telescopic handle and hygienic bin emptying.

Sale price: $149.99.

Usual price: $279.99.

The Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS is 47% off in both silver, space gray and gold. In addition to answering calls and texts, this watch can detect if you’ve fallen and call emergency services to help you. It can also notify you if you’re experiencing irregular heart rhythm.

Sale price: $99.99.

Usual price: $129.99.

These AirPods aren’t the latest version of Apple’s beloved earbuds, but they’re 23% off this weekend. With just one charge, users can have up to three hours of talk time to answer calls.

Sale price: $398.

Usual price: $528.

This 4K smart TV comes with access to several streaming platforms (subscriptions not included) and also has built-in Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast to allow you to cast to the TV from your phone.

Sale price: $62.

Usual price: $114.99.

Is it time to upgrade your printer? The coolest feature of this Epson printer is its voice-activated printing feature using Alexa or Siri.

Sale Price: $99.95.

Usual Price: $139.99.

This 20-piece set is safe for the dishwasher and metal utensils. It includes a full cookware and baking set and is 28% off this weekend.

Sale price: $68.49.

Usual price: $169.99.

This dehydrator features eight dishwasher-safe trays to make jerky, as well as dried fruits, vegetables and herbs.

Sale price: $39.99.

Usual price: $48.09.

This 10-by-8 inch sandwich maker is big enough to make two or three sandwiches at once and is almost $10 off this weekend.

Sale price: $99.99.

Usual price: $199.99.

This toaster oven is voice activated and connects to your smartphone. It’s also big enough to fit a 13-inch pizza or even a rotisserie chicken.

Sale price: $169.95.

Usual price: $229.95.

This product is everything you love about your Instant Pot and air fryer in one. Its 13 functions include pressure cooking, air frying, baking, roasting, broiling and bread proofing.

What is Labor Day?

Labor Day weekend is typically marked by sales and last-minute summer celebrations before school gets underway, but that’s far from the original meaning of the holiday.

The annual federal holiday is in recognition “of the social and economic achievements of American workers,” according the U.S. Department of Labor. Congress passed an act making it a federal holiday in 1894.

Before it was a federal holiday, individual states adopted the holiday. Oregon was the first state to pass a law to recognize it in 1887.

When is Labor Day?

Labor Day is always the first Monday in September. This year, Labor Day will be observed on Sept. 4.