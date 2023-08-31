October 2023 general conference is a month away. Here’s how to prepare

There is a month to go before the next global semiannual general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1, in Salt Lake City and be broadcast around the world in more than 70 languages, the church announced.

Here are a few ways to prepare for the upcoming conference:

1. Read a past conference talk each day

One way to prepare for the next conference is by refamiliarizing yourself with what was talked about in the last conference, in this case, the April 2023 conference.

There were 33 speakers and talks given at the April 2023 conference, which means if you started on Aug. 29 (or doubled up on a couple of days), you could finish all of them before Sept. 30.

2. Ask and write down questions

Approaching general conference with questions and a desire to receive answers is another way to prepare.

“Answers to your specific prayers may come directly from a particular talk or from a specific phrase. At other times answers may come in a seemingly unrelated word, phrase, or song. A heart filled with gratitude for the blessings of life and an earnest desire to hear and follow the words of counsel will prepare the way for personal revelation,” Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf said in his September 2011 conference message.

Writing down those questions will make it easy to remember them and write down answers as they come during the conference.

If you need motivation, buy a new notebook or journal to track the journey.

3. Select an attribute of Jesus Christ to cultivate

Finding ways to see Christ in your daily life by cultivating one of his specific attributes is one way to prepare to hear more during conference.

Dax, a college student, chose an attribute to focus on for 30 days, which the church shared on its YouTube channel.

4. Invite others to participate

A good spiritual exercise to prepare you for general conference is to think about who you could invite to attend with you.

If they are children, you could prepare some activities such as conference coloring pages and printable Friend activities found on the church’s website to make it a meaningful experience.