Traveling Labor Day weekend? Here are some last-minute travel tips

Labor Day is the last main holiday before the end of the summer, which means it is also the last chance to go on a trip before school gets busy and the end-of-year holidays begin. Many people are taking advantage of such opportunity — “domestic bookings are up 4% and international bookings are up 44% since last year, according to aggregated booking data for flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises,” AAA told The Washington Post.

How much will a Labor Day trip cost?

According to The Washington Post, Labor Day is the cheapest out of the three summer holiday weekends to travel. And this year, flights are even cheaper, with prices down to 11% from the same time last year.

This increase is due to an increase of flight and car rental supply this summer compared to previous ones, combined with the end of peak season, the start of the school year and adults returning to more rigid work schedules, as booking platform Hopper economist Hayley Berg told The Washington Post.

Travel tips for Labor Day weekend

The Transportation Security Administration is expecting to screen over 14 million people during Labor Day weekend. It projects the busiest day to be Sept. 1, expecting to screen more than 2.7 million people that day alone, according to a press release.

“We anticipate this Labor Day holiday weekend will be busy, with passenger volumes nearly 11% higher than last year — volumes that already exceeded 2019 Labor Day holiday travel volumes,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a press release.

To make traveling easier, and help travelers avoid stress at the airport, TSA created the following list of tips:



Arrive early at the airport.

Unpack before you pack — start packing with a bag that is already empty and make sure not to bring items not approved by TSA.

Respect TSA and other frontline airport and airline employees.

Know TSA’s liquids rule and avoid a bag check.

Car seats, strollers and pet carriers — contact your airline and make sure your items are allowed to fly with you.

Have acceptable ID out and ready.

Be aware of new checkpoint screening technology.

Ask your questions to TSA on social media by tweeting @AskTSA.

Contact TSA ahead of time to Request Special Assistance when needed.

Travel with ease with TSA PreCheck and ensure you have the TSA PreCheck mark on your boarding pass.

For more information, visit the TSA website.