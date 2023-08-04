Want to hang out with Gwyneth Paltrow? Here’s your chance

She turned a ski trial into an unofficial fashion show, earned an Academy Award for “Shakespeare in Love,” took the world by storm with her self-proclaimed wellness expertise — and has now become an Airbnb host.

Gwyneth Paltrow announced through Instagram this week that she plans to list her private guesthouse in Montecito, California, on Airbnb for free to help fight “isolation” and “loneliness.” She promises her guest a “luxurious” stay, complete with her favorite Goop products.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented,” Paltrow wrote on Instagram.

“@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night. While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal.”

Paltrow’s guesthouse boasts a wood-burning fireplace, dreamy marble soaking tub, high ceilings, a wine room, large pool and beautiful views. She also guarantees her guests that their “skin will be better when they leave than when they came,” per Instagram.

“The house is immersed in Montecito’s natural beauty and ambiance. From breathtaking views of the surrounding hills, beaches and an endless list of hiking spots to explore, you’ll find serenity in every corner,” says Paltrow, per the listing. “The town, while quaint, has plenty to discover — including our goop store at the gorgeous Rosewood Miramar Beach.”

The wellness guru invites her guests to immerse themselves in the “ultimate goop retreat,” through a guided transcendental meditation session, a relaxing spa day with a goop Facial, a goop Kitchen-inspired meal and valuable techniques to assist in an emotional health journey, according to the listing.

How do I stay at Gwyneth Paltrow’s guesthouse?

The one-night stay — which is technically 19 hours — is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, for just two guests. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom listing opens for booking on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. MDT. The property is listed for $0.

Selected guests might not spend as much time with the movie star as she lets on in her Instagram announcement. According to the listing, Paltrow will “be there to greet you upon your arrival and ensure you have all the necessities for a comfortable and rejuvenating stay.”

In order request to book a stay, guests must be able to provide a government-issued ID, have an active Airbnb profile with a good track record, acknowledge that Airbnb might perform a public records background check and let the host know who will join them for their stay.

Access to the guesthouse, pool and patio will be provided. Guests will not be given access to the main home.

Guests will check in at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, and check out at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Rules of staying in Paltrow’s guesthouse

Don’t expect to party during your stay with Paltrow. She has a strict “no parties” policy. She also asks that her guest follow a few more rules during their stay.

No smoking, drugs or other illegal activities are allowed on the property. Paltrow asked that you bring just one guest and no pets. She notes that there will be 24-hour security on-site during the stay and asks that guests inform her ahead of time of any allergies or dietary restrictions.

Paltrow called ‘out of touch’ for Airbnb listing

Paltrow’s Instagram announcement was met with some harsh criticism from commenters, one of which accused the star of being “out of touch.”

“So out of touch!” a commenter wrote. “Girl, you need to start making movies again, acting like you are human.”

“It seems a little tone deaf to say this will somehow help people feel more connected/less lonely when it’s for whatever couple is rich enough to afford to wine and dine with her,” another commenter added.

“That’s not a guest house,” read another comment, “thats a whole house.”

Despite some negative backlash, most commenters seemed eager to jump at the opportunity to spend a night in Paltrow’s guesthouse, spoiled with goop products.

“Super cool of you to offer your place up to meet new people, it has been such a challenging time for so many, and it is time to start reconnecting,” one fan commented. “True generosity and kindness, I am in full support of your LOVE.”

