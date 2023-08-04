Sen. Mike Lee says prosecuting Trump is ‘dangerous’

Sen. Mike Lee said Friday prosecuting Donald Trump for events that took place while he was president is “dangerous.”
This week Trump was charged for his alleged involvement in trying to overturn the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
In a series of posts on social media, Lee, R-Utah, cited a Wall Street Journal opinion piece written by two conservative attorneys, David Rivkin Jr. and Lee Casey, about the implications of prosecuting a former president.
🧵 1. Regardless of what you think of Trump or his response to the outcome of the 2020 election, prosecuting him for things he did while president is dangerous.— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 4, 2023
The Constitution gives the sitting president immunity from lawsuits while in office. It also covers actions that are in the “outer perimeter” of the official duties, the article said.
Because of this immunity, such a prosecution “would cripple the ability of all future presidents to perform their constitutional responsibilities vigorously and fearlessly,” the article, cited by Lee, said.
It also questioned whether attorney Jack Smith, the special counsel presiding over two of Trump’s indictments, is focused “on whether (Trump) honestly believed the election had been stolen from him.”
Instead, the opinion piece suggested, Smith should question if Trump’s actions after the 2020 election fell within his presidential responsibilities.
Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland last November. His first indictment against Trump was related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents.
A president has the authority to “communicate with, cajole and even browbeat officials over whom he has no supervisory authority, urging them to pursue policies that he believes are in the national interest,” the opinion piece said.
The opinion article cited Trump and President Joe Biden’s actions to pressure states to follow COVID-19 recommendations — “Wise or not, those were undoubtedly official actions,” it stated.
“The Supreme Court will almost certainly be called on to determine the scope of a former president’s immunity and whether Mr. Trump’s actions after the 2020 election fell within the outer reaches of his official responsibilities.”
Trump, who faces four charges, pled not guilty during an arraignment on Thursday. He said on Truth Social that the latest charges against him indicate “election interference.”
Meanwhile, Lee concluded that “the applicable precedent, and the reasons for presidential immunity, seem to cut strongly against this indictment.”