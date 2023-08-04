Facebook Twitter
Utah, BYU fans and others react to Utes’ move to the Big 12

BYU and Utah compete during the second half of an NCAA college football game&nbsp;at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. BYU won 26-17.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Late Friday afternoon, news finally broke that Utah and Arizona State applied for membership to the Big 12 Conference after Arizona did so on Thursday, and all three schools were officially added to the conference on Friday evening.

As you might expect, there was plenty of reaction on social media, especially from Utah and BYU fans but also college sports fans in general.

Here’s a sampling of that reaction.

