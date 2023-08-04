Utah, BYU fans and others react to Utes’ move to the Big 12

Late Friday afternoon, news finally broke that Utah and Arizona State applied for membership to the Big 12 Conference after Arizona did so on Thursday, and all three schools were officially added to the conference on Friday evening.

As you might expect, there was plenty of reaction on social media, especially from Utah and BYU fans but also college sports fans in general.

Here’s a sampling of that reaction.

One thing I’ve noticed about conference realignment… BYU and UTAH fan bases are the worst on twitter. #Pac12 #big12 — DuhJazzDude (@DuhJazzDude) August 4, 2023

It’s funny how the absolute worst case conference scenario that Utah fans have been dreading was the best case scenario that BYU fans have been dancing in circles about for a couple years lol https://t.co/BbrN2dZWhh — Mack (@mackfather) August 4, 2023

Imagine doing in 12 hours what some took 12 years to do. — 🌹🌹CityUte 🌹🌹 (@bryanth2o) August 4, 2023

Time for Utah and BYU fans to go in on the "Welcome to Big XII Country" billboard. — LuckeyUte (@LuckeyUte) August 4, 2023

BYU seeing Utah join the Big 12. pic.twitter.com/TVIq0n9LYa — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) August 4, 2023

Utah, TCU, and BYU in the same conference. Having flashbacks to the ol’ Mountain West days — First Time Listener, Looooong Time Caller (@TheBigSTD) August 4, 2023

So does Utah get to pick who their rival is between BYU and Colorado? — Ian Prescott (@IanPCPA) August 4, 2023

Byu fans thinking utah was going back to the Mountian West pic.twitter.com/rKlLiKfS4w — Truck Stop Ute (@taypraag) August 4, 2023

A Top 5 rivalry now has real implications once again. This is a win for Utah and BYU fans, though I am sure BYU won't see it that way. — Big 12 Fox (@foxonabox_) August 4, 2023

BYU fans really ran victory laps for 9 days just for Utah to end up right in the same place as them and already way ahead in recruiting. — Dan Clements (@2_scoops_) August 4, 2023

Biggest rivalry in the new Big 12 is BYU vs Utah by far — Brad Greenway (@BradGreenway) August 4, 2023

Now utah can't dodge byu https://t.co/lvZpiHJeiP — BIG XII Shane (@LiftingCoug) August 4, 2023

Idc where it is, I’m going to go absolutely buck wild for the Utah BYU game in 24 😈 — Joey Gines ™ (@jgines6) August 4, 2023

How can this be?? I mean Utah would never try to do something that BYU did. Why is Utah following BYU??😂😂🤣🤣 This is gold!! #utahfootball #pac12 #big12 https://t.co/lSb6nnjX8R — Joe Jones (@CBtravel4life) August 4, 2023

Being together in a P5 conference, the BYU Utah rivalry will finally get the national love it deserves. People may not know it now, but the game will become must see TV each year for college football fans across the country. pic.twitter.com/Kz9U2rYG2X — Nate Slack (@nateslack5) August 4, 2023

BYU fans collectively welcome our little brothers, the Utah Utes, to a real P5 conference #Big12 — + (@megaleonardon) August 4, 2023

Utah wants to be like BYU so bad 😂 — drew (@RacistJokicFan) August 4, 2023

Am I the only one that thinks it’s funny that Utah is trying to get into BYU’s conference https://t.co/XMlK6ILTVl — Patrick Bingham (@PatrickABingham) August 4, 2023

Off work for a family wedding and spending to much time checking X for college conference realignment news.



Here’s my two cents. As someone who has attended every BYU/Utah game in Provo since 2000. The two programs belong in the same conference. The BYU/Utah game belongs as… — Steven Moon (@stevenmoon) August 4, 2023

BYU and Utah playing every year again with conference stakes on the line is going to be epic. — Josh Chisholm (@jchizzy21) August 4, 2023

Although I would have loved to see BYU have the “P5 card” over Utah for a while, seeing the rivalry be on even ground again and on a bigger stage will make November football really fun. — Ryan Cummings (@RyNC43) August 4, 2023

I didn't realize how much animosity there is between Utah fans and BYU fans. From the outside the programs and fan bases seem pretty similar.



Should spice things up in the new Big 12. — B. Clay Moore (@bclaymoore) August 4, 2023

Big XII Football Media Days next year gonna be 🔥 — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) August 4, 2023

Utah will run the Big 12 for eternity. of all the dumb realignment moves, their move to the Big 12 makes the most sense. they get to beat up on a bunch of mid programs *and* they’ll have the best academic profile of any of them. they’ll rattle off 10 straight playoff appearances — carlos: a pac-12 mourner (@equitybruin) August 4, 2023

I’m in my feelings about all the dying rivalries in college sports but at least the Big 12 is accidentally bringing back Holy War https://t.co/yv13ymGE0J — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 4, 2023

Utah TCU is going to be a great matchup moving forward 😎 — Saul Uteman (@SaulUteman) August 4, 2023