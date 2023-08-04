Facebook Twitter
Danny Musovski scores twice to lead RSL to Leagues Cup win over León

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Real Salt Lake forward Danny Musovski (17) leaps in front of Seattle Sounders defender Jackson Ragen (25).

FILE — Real Salt Lake forward Danny Musovski (17) leaps in front of Seattle Sounders defender Jackson Ragen (25) for the ball during an MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Real Salt Lake advanced to the Leagues Cup Round of 16 on Friday night, defeating 2023 CONCACAF Champions League champion León 3-1 at America First Field.

Iván Moreno opened scoring with a goal in the eighth minute before RSL tied it in the second half with a goal from Danny Musovski in the 69th minute.

Musovski struck again two minutes later to put RSL ahead, and the Claret and Cobalt added insurance in the 81st minute with a Cristian Arango goal.

Real Salt Lake plays LAFC in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 on Aug. 8.

