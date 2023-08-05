Can the U.S. recover against Sweden? Here’s everything you need to know

After a disappointing scoreless draw to Portugal, the U.S. will look to right the ship against Sweden in the knockout round of 16 on Sunday.

The U.S. almost didn’t make it out of the group stage round. A goal post saved the team from a stoppage time goal against Portugal — and elimination. If they had lost, it would have been the first time the U.S. was eliminated in the group stage.

“The performance was crap,” head coach Vlatko Andonovski told Fox Sports. “We all know that. We have to own it. We have to take accountability. And we have to focus for the next game. Let’s make sure that we don’t have the same performance again.”

The team finished as the runner-up of Group E. It’s the first time the U.S. has finished second in their group since 2011.

When is the U.S. vs. Sweden match?

The match starts at 3 a.m. MDT on Sunday. This is the earliest game the U.S. has played this tournament.

How to watch the U.S. vs. Sweden

The game will be broadcast on Fox and can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports App.

Due to the early start time, a full replay of the match will be available on FoxSports.com here.

What is the history between the U.S. and Sweden?

If the U.S. women’s national soccer team had a nemesis, it would be Sweden. The two teams have quite the history, having played each other six times in previous World Cups.

The rivalry also extends to the Olympics. In 2021, Sweden beat the U.S. in the group stage, and the Swedes eliminated the Americans in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics. Sweden has an opportunity to eliminate the U.S. once again in their journey to finally win a World Cup.

What to look for in the U.S. vs. Sweden match

As much as it may feel like it, all hope is not lost. The U.S. recovered from their second-place group stage finish in 2011 to make it to the finals, and it recovered from a slow start in 2015 to win the World Cup.

How will the U.S. play without Rose Lavelle?

Midfielder Rose Lavelle will be unavailable against Sweden due to yellow card accumulation. She has been one of the team’s most impactful players during the tournament despite her only start being against Portugal. She assisted on the goal to tie the Netherlands.

Lavelle was visibly upset after the Portugal game. Former Utah Royals player Kelley O’Hara hugged her after the game and gave her a pep talk.

“I just wanted her to know how much her presence on the field tonight had such an impact,” O’Hara said of what she told Lavelle, according to Just Women’s Sports. “Her energy and her fight and her aggressiveness and just her flair. Everything about her was huge for us and I don’t want her to forget that.”

Will Alex Morgan finally score?

Forward Alex Morgan has yet to score. Morgan had several close chances in the draw with Portugal and also in the first two group stage matches, including a missed penalty and a goal that was ruled offsides.

What a great ball in from Rose Lavelle driven to the near post 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CNBVH5HpUJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 1, 2023

When asked after the Portugal game why the team has struggled scoring, Morgan said it’s a case of being “unlucky.”

“It’s just not going in the back of the net. We have so many corners. We have so many opportunities. We got the crosses in,” she said, per a video shared by Fox Soccer on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She added that players need to follow through on their shots and chances and to make “the right decisions in front of goal.”

Morgan isn’t the only forward to struggle with scoring. Sophia Smith has yet to find the back of the net since her brace against Vietnam. Will that change Sunday?

Will Vlatko Andonovski utilize his subs earlier?

Andonovski finally used his substitutions, but he waited until the last minutes of the match. Emily Sonnett and Trinity Rodman entered the game in the 84th minute, and Alyssa Thompson and Kelley O’Hara came on the field in the last two minutes of stoppage time.

The decision to wait contradicts Andonovski’s reasoning to only make one substitution against the Netherlands.

“We were around the goal the whole time, and I just didn’t want to disrupt the rhythm at that point because sometimes a substitute comes in and it might take a minute or two to get into a rhythm,” he said postgame, according to ESPN.

If he believed what he told reporters, then O’Hara and Thompson wouldn’t have been able to make a difference with only two minutes left in the game, and their substitutions were more about running out the clock.

Will the U.S. play its best soccer now that their World Cup lives are on the line?