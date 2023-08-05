Facebook Twitter
The top Latter-day Saint football prospect in the 2024 class has made his college decision

Gatlin Bair will serve a mission before playing in college

Burley High’s Gatlin Bair looks at the screen after winning the boys 100-meter race during the BYU Track Invitational.

Burley High’s Gatlin Bair, a track and field prodigy who will play football in college and is a four-star wide receiver prospect from Idaho, announced he will play at Boise State. He is the top Latter-day Saint football prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Gatlin Bair has made the choice where he’ll be playing college ball, announcing via Twitch on Saturday that he is headed to Boise State.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver and the highest-rated recruit ever from the state of Idaho, according to 247 Sports ,chose the Broncos over a top 5 that included Power Five programs Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and TCU., chose the Broncos over a top 5 that included Power Five programs Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and TCU.

Bair is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 40 prospect nationally in the 2024 recruiting class, per the 247 Sports composite rankings.

He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and plans to serve a two-year mission after graduating in December, as the Deseret News reported previously. He’ll play his first college season in 2026.

Bair, a track prodigy who comes from a family full of elite track and field athletes, is the highest rated LDS prospect since former Orem High linebacker Noah Sewell, who was rated rated No. 13 nationally in the 2020 recruiting class.

Both BYU and Utah, along with Utah State, offered Bair, but none of the Utah schools made his top five.

Bair, who ran the 100 meters in 10.18 seconds at a national meet in Texas earlier this year, is coming off a standout season for Burley.

Last year, Bair caught 73 passes for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He averaged 119.2 yards receiving.

